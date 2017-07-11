A New Company Wants to Send Stinky Cheese to Your Enemies

Cheesy Revenge, a Nashville-based startup, is offering people a unique new service. They anonymously send stinky cheese to an address of your choice. The service includes free shipping and tracking, and the service is completely anonymous.

The site went live about a month ago, but the company had its official launch last week and the site was shared across several social media platforms.

Quickly after launching, Cheesy Revenge was featured in several radio stations including Magic 106.7 in the greater Boston area and WZWZ out of Indiana.

The company states that shipping cheese is not illegal, and that it is a fun way to get revenge. They accept Paypal and credit cards for payment, and recently started accepting bitcoin for those who want to purchase the service without paying by Paypal or credit card.

One customer claims that she sent a package to her roommate. “I sent cheese to my roommate knowing she would open the package." Said Sahar, a college student featured on the website. "When she did, she got one hell of a surprise. I was in my room when I heard a scream, and came out into the kitchen to see a package on the floor with the smell of stinky cheese filling the kitchen. She ran out of the apartment."

The website received so much traffic on Friday that the site crashed. It was down for over an hour, according to a news update on the Cheesy Revenge blog.

The site is currently live and continuing to accept orders. Right now, the service is only available in the United States, and they are unable to ship across the border because the item is perishable. However, they are currently looking to expand into Canada.

