For nearly 16 years, David Hale Sylvester has crisscrossed the globe on a mission to spread happiness and love with hugs and high-5s. Today, Sylvester is pursuing the latest installment of his goodwill quest with a 58-city tour in the United States, with help from Advantage Rent A Car (Advantage).

“Big Dave,” as Sylvester is affectionately known worldwide, will be traveling through the U.S. from July through September, focusing on cities that have been recently impacted by violence and trauma. Among the tour stops are Orlando (July 3); Denver (July 24); Salt Lake City (August 10); and Chicago (August 23). Advantage will be providing Sylvester with vehicles along his route so he can travel with ease to provide hugs and high-5s.

“Advantage is helping me reach as many people as possible across the United States,” said Sylvester, 52. "It is gratifying and inspiring to have support from Advantage, a company that shares my goals of spreading happiness and goodwill at a time when so much of the focus is on what divides us.”

Sylvester, who works as a personal trainer and life coach, started his Hugs and High-5s Road Trips after he lost his dear friend Kevin Bowser in the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center. After processing the shock and heartbreak from losing his lifelong friend, Sylvester decided to make a positive change in the world, one hug at a time. To date, he has embarked on more than a dozen “Hugs and High-5s” trips, bicycling across North America, Africa, Asia and Australia.

In his travels, Sylvester has encountered hundreds of thousands of people. In 2012, he wrote about his journeys in his book, Traveling at the Speed of Life. He said he’s continuing his tour to spread an upbeat message, one hug and one high 5 at a time.

The partnership with Advantage will help Sylvester add to his record of nearly 200,000 hugs and high fives since September 12, 2001. Advantage President Scott Davido said Sylvester’s positive message of warmth is inspirational and uniting, coming at a time when much of public comment and focus is on conflict and division.

“We are thrilled to partner with Big Dave and provide him vehicles for his goodwill journey,” Davido said. “David connects positively and inspires people one at a time—just as Advantage strives to connect positively with each of our customers, one at a time. We are proud that our assistance will help Big Dave continue his goodwill odyssey.”

The following are Sylvester’s tour stops and the approximate dates. Dates are subject to change.

Orlando (July 3 or 4)

Atlanta (July 5)

Nashville, Tenn. (July 6)

Houston (July 13)

Dallas (July 17)

Oklahoma City (July 21)

Denver (July 24)

Phoenix (July 28)

Los Angeles (July 31)

Seattle (Aug. 7)

Salt Lake City (Aug. 10)

Minneapolis, Minn. (Aug. 20)

Chicago (Aug. 23)

Nashville, Tenn. (Aug. 26 or 27)

Boston (Sept. 9)

New York City (Sept. 12)

Philadelphia (Sept. 15)

Sylvester has also partnered with the men’s grooming products company, Duke Cannon Supply Co.

