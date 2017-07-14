Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hodnett Cooper Real Estate is pleased to announce that their team of professionals has expanded.

Crystal Mixon is now an Associate Broker with the company, operating out of the St. Simons Island office. Crystal, originally from Tifton, Georgia, is well versed in real estate in the Golden Isles and looks forward to working with clients and representing the industry to the highest standards.

Sue Nyeste, a Life Member of the Circle of Excellence, has joined the team and is working out of the Brunswick office location. Sue is very active in her local church, enjoys time with family and friends at the beach, and living life in the Golden Isles. Sue looks forward to continuing her philosophy of putting her clients’ needs and desires first!

Pat Cooper, President and Broker of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hodnett Cooper Real Estate, is “thrilled that both Crystal and Sue have joined our family at the company. These women are leaders in real estate in the Golden Isles, they are driven and fun, and it is a joy to have them with us. They show up every day for their clients and for us.”

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hodnett Cooper Real Estate, which is independently owned and operated, became a member of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brokerage network, operated by HSF Affiliates LLC, earlier this year. Since that time, it has earned a host of honors and welcomed several new professionals to the highly successful real estate team.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hodnett Cooper Real Estate

Hodnett Cooper Real Estate is a family-owned and operated company with three offices throughout the Golden Isles offering a full range of real estate services including real estate sales, residential rentals, property management and commercial sales. The brokerage is the premier real estate company in southeast coastal Georgia with a professional and diverse team of agents. Visit http://www.BHHSHodnettCooper.com.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, based in Irvine, CA, is a brand-new real estate brokerage network built for a new era in residential real estate. The network, among the few organizations entrusted to use the world-renowned Berkshire Hathaway name, brings to the real estate market a definitive mark of trust, integrity, stability and longevity.

About HSF Affiliates LLC

Irvine, CA-based HSF Affiliates LLC operates Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Prudential Real Estate and Real Living Real Estate franchise networks. The company is a joint venture of which HomeServices of America, Inc., the nation’s second-largest, full-service residential brokerage firm, is a majority owner. HomeServices of America is an affiliate of world-renowned Berkshire Hathaway Inc.