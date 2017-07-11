This grant provides an opportunity for school districts to improve their 1:1 programs by ensuring every student can access their necessary educational resources with their take-home devices.

Kajeet, the industry leader for safe, mobile student Internet connectivity, announces its latest initiative to support school districts prioritizing student Internet access outside the classroom. To help schools or districts pilot a connectivity program to close the Homework Gap, Kajeet will award three (3) schools or districts with its Kajeet Education Broadband™ solution, including Kajeet SmartSpot® (Wi-Fi hotspots) devices with a school year’s worth of Education Broadband™ service or filtered Wi-Fi on the school bus with the Kajeet SmartBus™ solution, as part of its new Homework Gap Grant.

On average, one-third of U.S. students do not have adequate Internet access when they leave school. Ultimately, this disadvantaged position—called the Homework Gap— jeopardizes student performance, grades, and graduation rates. As teachers increasingly rely on technology and Internet resources to achieve success in the classroom, the need for all students to have Internet access outside the classroom becomes paramount.

Partnering with multiple robust nationwide 4G LTE networks in more than 370 schools, districts and libraries across 41 states and the District of Columbia, Kajeet promotes student success by providing more than just Internet outside the classroom. The Kajeet Education Broadband solution connects students at home, on the go, or on the school bus with CIPA-compliant filters while providing administrators the analytics and reporting tools they need to gain insight into student usage.

Any U.S. public or charter school or school district may apply for the grant. Applications are due by Aug. 11, 2017. The selected schools or districts selected will be notified by Aug. 31 and will receive one of the following:



10 Kajeet SmartSpot devices (Wi-Fi hotspots on one of two nationwide 4G LTE networks) with 10 months of Kajeet Managed Education Broadband at 500MB per day OR

One (1) Kajeet SmartBus solution (including a Cradlepoint® IBR1100 cellular router) with 10 months of service at 5GB per month.

As part of the grant, awardees will receive filtered Internet and access to the Sentinel® cloud portal to manage devices and receive data utilization reports. Kajeet will work with the school districts through the launch process, helping set success metrics, and collecting and analyzing data from those students benefiting from Education Broadband.

“This grant provides an opportunity for school districts to improve their 1:1 programs by ensuring every student can access their necessary educational resources with their take-home devices. School is moving online, and if students are not online, they miss out on essential information,” said Kajeet CEO and Founder Daniel Neal. “The Homework Gap Grant is more than just free Internet. We know it’s important for districts to pilot a program before fully rolling it out, and we want to show educators and the community the impact broadband outside the classroom can have on a student’s education, and overall success.”

Schools or districts may apply for the Homework Gap Grant at http://www.kajeet.net/homework-gap-grant.

About Kajeet®

Kajeet, the industry leader for safe, mobile student Internet connectivity, is closing the Homework Gap in school districts across the country. Kajeet provides an affordable mobile broadband solution that connects low-income students to the resources needed to complete homework. The Kajeet SmartSpot® solution, a portable Wi-Fi hotspot, combined with the innovative Sentinel® cloud portal, enables administrators and teachers to provide CIPA-compliant, customizable filtered Internet access that keeps students focused on school work and provides mobile Internet connectivity for education without worry of data abuse. Kajeet products and services, which operates on both the Sprint and Verizon network, are protected by the following issued U.S. patents: 9,237,433; 9,137,389; 9,137,386; 9,125,057; 8,995,952; 8,929,857; 8,918,080; 8,774,755; 8,774,754; 8,755,768; 8,731,517; 8,725,109; 8,712,371; 8,706,079; 8,667,559; 8,644,796; 8,639,216; 8,634,803; 8,634,802; 8,634,801; 8,630,612; 8,611,885; 8,600,348; 8,594,619; 8,588,735; 8,285,249; 8,078,140; 7,945,238; 7,899,438; 7,881,697. Other patents are pending. For more information, please visit us at kajeet.net.

###