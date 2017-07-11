Thanks to the dedicated work of our employees and the partnerships we have developed with our customers, we are proud that 2017 marks our fifth year in a row on the MSP 501 list.

For the fifth year in a row, World Synergy® has ranked among the world’s most progressive 501 Managed Service Providers (MSPs). According to Penton Technology’s 10th-annual MSP 501 list and study, the top MSP 501 companies ranked this year include organizations from around the world and from diverse technology and business backgrounds. Collectively, the ranked organizations amassed $14.48 billion in total revenue (based on 2016 results), up more than 15% from a year earlier.

“It is an honor to be ranked among the top performing MSP providers in the world, improving our rank this year to 288, which our highest rank to-date. Thanks to the dedicated work of our employees and the partnerships we have developed with our customers, we are proud that 2017 marks our fifth year in a row on the MSP 501 list,” said Glenn Smith, CEO of World Synergy.

The 2017 MSP 501 list is based on data collected by MSPmentor and its partner, Clarity Channel Advisors. The MSP 501 list recognizes top managed service providers based on metrics including recurring revenue, growth and other factors. In addition to a ranking on the MSP 501 list, every company that participated in the study has been assigned a score reflecting its intrinsic value. The measure, known as the Total Service Provider (TSP) score, evaluates an MSP’s mix of revenue from various activities, including consulting, cloud, reselling and managed services.

“On behalf of MSPmentor, I would like to congratulate World Synergy for its recognition as an MSP 501 honoree," said Aldrin Brown, Editor in Chief, MSPmentor. “The managed service provider market is evolving at a rapid pace and the companies showcased on the 2017 MSP 501 list represent the most agile, flexible and innovative organizations in the industry.”

Data was collected online from February through May 2017. The complete 2017 MSP 501 list is available at MSPmentor.

About World Synergy

World Synergy offers integrated business services with a unique combination of Marketing, Applications, and Technology services created specifically for owners and executives. Together, we evaluate your business needs and tailor solutions to achieve a maximum return on your investment.

Our approach to partnership works with you and your organization in developing a roadmap to achieving your goals. With dedicated resources we provide ongoing communication and help with strategic planning for your future successes. We have a solution to take your vision and business from Thought to Thrive™.

About Penton Technology’s Channel Brands

Penton Technology’s channel brands define emerging IT markets and disrupt established IT markets. They are a division of Informa. The channel brands include: MSPmentor, The VAR Guy, Talkin’ Cloud, the WHIR and WebHostingTalk.

About Informa

Penton Technology, Think Tank, MSPmentor, The VAR Guy, Talkin’ Cloud, the WHIR, WebHostingTalk, Channel Partners Online, Channel Partners Conference & Expo and Channel Partners Evolution are part of Informa, the international business intelligence, academic publishing, knowledge and events group. Informa serves commercial, professional and academic communities, helping them connect and learn, and creating and providing access to content and intelligence that helps people and businesses work smarter and make better decisions faster.