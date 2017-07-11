A PLM Success Story From Lancaster and Centric Software We chose Centric PLM on the basis of its usability and flexibility and also because it is the PLM solution that best fits our industry.

Centric Software is delighted to announce the release of its success story with its renowned partner and customer Lancaster.

“Today, innovative technologies like Centric Software PLM are vital tools for traditional companies like Lancaster,” explains Thomas Tchen, Lancaster’s founder and CEO. “These solutions allow us to create products more quickly, to adapt our overall product offer for different markets and, at the same time, also to eliminate delays in the development of individual products. We chose Centric PLM on the basis of its usability and flexibility and also because it is the PLM solution that best fits our industry.”

LANCASTER (http://www.lancaster.com)

Lancaster is a French company whose talent and expertise have made it a well-known name in the leather goods market. Its keywords are innovation, constant change, fashion consciousness, and trendiness. In fact, over the years, the brand has successfully carved out a niche for itself as one of the leading names in the French leather goods and accessible luxury markets.

Centric Software, Inc. (http://www.centricsoftware.com)

From its headquarters in Silicon Valley and offices in trend capitals around the world, Centric Software builds technologies for the most prestigious names in fashion, retail, footwear, luxury, outdoor and consumer goods. Its flagship product lifecycle management (PLM) platform, Centric 8, delivers enterprise-class merchandise planning, product development, sourcing, business planning, quality and collection management functionality tailored for fast-moving consumer industries. Centric SMB packages extended PLM including innovative technology and key industry learnings tailored for small businesses.

Centric Software has received multiple industry awards, including the Frost & Sullivan Global Product Differentiation Excellence Award in Retail, Fashion and Apparel PLM in 2016 and Frost & Sullivan’s Global Retail, Fashion and Apparel PLM Product Differentiation Excellence Award in 2012. Red Herring named Centric to its Top 100 Global list in 2013, 2015 and 2016.

