On Thursday, July 27, The Henry Ford will host a special screening of The 24 Hour War, a documentary highlighting the historic Ford-Ferrari rivalry at Le Mans, inside the Giant Screen Experience. The evening also features a panel discussion moderated comedian, radio personality, actor and podcaster Adam Carolla, film’s director/producer, and includes guests Henry Ford III, Raj Nair, Executive Vice President and President, North America for Ford Motor Company and members of Ford Motor Company’s Le Mans program. Tickets for the screening are now on sale and can be purchased by visiting http://www.thehenryford.org/24hourwar or by calling 313-982-6001.

After a failed bid to purchase Ferrari in 1963, Ford Motor Company challenged the Italian automaker at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, where Ferrari had dominated since 1958. The 24 Hour War takes a closer look at one of the most famous battles in racing history. Produced and directed by Adam Carolla and Nate Adams, the documentary includes interviews with Henry Ford III, Edsel Ford II, Piero Ferrari, Mario Andretti and Dan Gurney.

In addition to the film and discussion, race fans can see the 2016 Le Mans GT Pro class-winning No. 68 Ford GT on display inside The Henry Ford’s welcome center lobby. Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation is also home to the 1967 Ford Mark IV driven by Dan Gurney and A.J Foyt that won the race 50 years ago.

Tickets for The 24 Hour War screening start at $75 and include the panel discussion. VIP tickets are $125 and also include a 5:30 pm strolling dinner reception. The film’s screening and panel discussion take place at 7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

About The Henry Ford

