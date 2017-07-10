Benedict Advertising & Marketing We made the decision to retain an advertising agency, choosing Benedict Advertising & Marketing because of their experience and proven track record. As the numbers attest, we’ve worked together to exceed even our most optimistic of expectations.

An automotive dealership that was just selling only a few new cars a month has catapulted into the top-10 for monthly sales – thanks to new owners and an assertive new advertising agency.

Fort Myers Mitsubishi now ranks ninth out of 355 US Mitsubishi dealers and #1 for all of the Southeast. The turnaround came when longtime auto retail veterans Bill Doraty and Jeff Johnson bought the dealership in December, hired a new staff and brought in Benedict Advertising & Marketing, an agency based in Daytona Beach, Florida (with clients throughout the country).

Doraty says that, along with the outstanding performance of his staff, the dealership’s partnership with Benedict has made these impressive numbers possible. “We immediately made a commitment to aggressively advertise Fort Myers Mitsubishi through multiple media sources, building dealership awareness and promoting the Mitsubishi brand,” Doraty said. “Right away, we made the decision to retain an advertising agency, choosing Benedict Advertising & Marketing because of their experience and proven track record. As the numbers attest, we’ve worked together to exceed even our most optimistic of expectations.”

“We have stayed consistent with our message,” said Michael Benedict, President of Benedict Advertising & Marketing. “There are typically a handful of fundamental objections people have to purchasing a vehicle. Our team finds creative, entertaining ways of addressing them – and offers compelling reasons to buy from Fort Myers Mitsubishi through calls to action that create urgency. Combine that with our savvy media buying – and the outstanding performance of the dealership staff – and you have a combination that produces record-setting numbers.”

Benedict Advertising & Marketing has served and continually led clients to ever-greater growth for more than 40 years through strategic consulting, effective creative, and wise media management.