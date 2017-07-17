“These renovations and ongoing internal initiatives always adhere to Villa’s core mission, which is making people better – both our internal staff and our guests,” said Marchant.

The Villa at Osseo is a CMS five-star quality of care nursing care post-acute and long-term care facility located at 501 2nd St SE, Osseo, MN 55369 that was bought by Villa Healthcare in August 2013. The community will be hosting an open house on Wednesday, July 26 3:30 – 6:30 p.m. The event will feature complimentary appetizers and drinks as well as tours of the center.

The Villa at Osseo recently underwent a multi-million-dollar renovation, which included the grand opening of a modern Transitional Care Unit that houses a state-of-the-art rehabilitation gym. The community offers physical, occupational and speech therapies seven days a week and all rehabilitation suites are private and include en-suite bathrooms. The Villa at Osseo also plans to unveil additions and renovations to its Long-Term Care Unit during the open house.

“We’re thrilled to show off our new state-of-the-art renovations, especially the new rehab gym and Long-Term Care Unit,” said Mike Marchant, VPO of Minnesota for Villa Healthcare. “These updates will allow our staff to continue to provide the highest quality care and medical service to our guests in a more modern and new setting.”

The Osseo community also earned a deficiency-free survey from the Minnesota Department of Health along with a 2017 Silver National Quality Award from the American Health Care Association (AHCA), which is only awarded to roughly 30 percent of the facilities that apply for it. The Villa at Osseo is one of six communities in Minnesota that earned the award this year, illuminating the facility’s continued commitment to excellence by evaluating the quality trends in clinical, staffing and business outcomes.

“These renovations and ongoing internal initiatives always adhere to Villa’s core mission, which is making people better – both our internal staff and our guests,” said Marchant.

As much as Villa communities look and feel like boutique hotels, at their core they’re premier medical establishments. The Villa staff understands the value of small conveniences for all guests that remind them of home. The company continues to invest in providing an environment that is aesthetically pleasing, soothing and comfortable in all communities.

