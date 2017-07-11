Schoolcraft Publishing's newest textbook makes finding comprehensive course materials simpler by offering a curated selection of our popular topics covering various hand and power tools all within one textbook. - Pete Heinrich, Senior Account Manager

Schoolcraft Publishing’s extensive educational textbook library now includes the Introduction to Hand and Power Tools textbook within the General Facility and Industrial Maintenance series. The new, 19-chapter textbook is now available for adoption in advance of the 2017–2018 school year and features topics like using measuring tools, fasteners, electric drills, and many other vital industrial tools. Now, instructors can provide an all-encompassing textbook to their students that covers every important hand and power tools used within their industrial curricula.

The Introduction to Hand and Power Tools textbook features these topics:



Measurement Tools and Instruments

Measuring Tools

The Safe Use of Hand Tools

Wrenches and Screwdrivers

Fasteners

Pipefitting Tools

Plumbing Tools

Electrician’s Tools

Metalworking Tools

The Safe Use of Portable Power Tools

Electric Drills

Electric Hammers

Pneumatic Drills and Hammers

Linear-Motion Saws

Circular Saws

Electric Sanders

Grinders and Shears

Tool Sharpening

How to Grind Single-Point Tools

“Schoolcraft Publishing’s newest textbook makes finding comprehensive course materials simpler by offering a curated selection of our popular topics covering various hand and power tools all within one textbook.” said Pete Heinrich, Senior Account Manager. “As always, instructors can further customize Schoolcraft books by adding additional chapters to any selection.”

The Introduction to Hand and Power Tools textbook is a powerful resource that combines important know-how information from multiple different titles on various tools students will use throughout their industrial careers. This new title will join Schoolcraft’s ever-growing library of industrial textbooks as one of the most comprehensive titles yet.

