CIT Partners with TaxWise, Expanding Offerings to Tax Professionals

Community Income Tax (CIT) has announced a major upgrade: a partnership with TaxWise, one of the most highly respected tax preparation software programs in the U.S. The new agreement allows CIT to bundle TaxWise software and support for free, all while charging the same $15 per return.

“CIT has experienced tremendous success since developing our model four years ago. But in order to prosper, growth demands change,” said CIT President Rob Kluba.

TaxWise has long been a reputable provider of robust software for the tax industry. This new partnership provides tax professionals using CIT with a package that has hundreds of features, including increased security, bilingual forms, and faster filing with greater accuracy.

Kluba insisted, however, CIT’s commitment to low pricing and eliminating fees will remain the same. “We will continue to provide software and bank products for only $15 per return, but now we include TaxWise’s superior software package and award-winning support,” he added.

With CIT’s standard pricing, tax preparers eliminate the myriad of “junk fees” that chip away at their bottom line. This gives professionals and firms more control, allowing flexibility to make more money or pass savings onto their customers.

About CIT

Community Income Tax (CIT) is a respected leader in the tax preparation industry offering unique products and services to tax professionals. CIT is committed to making a positive difference in our communities, our businesses, and the future of the tax industry. Learn more about Community Income Tax (CIT) at http://www.joincit.com

About TaxWise

TaxWise is a product from Wolters Kluwer, CCH Small Firm Services, a leading global provider of tax, accounting, and trust tax solutions. Small professional firms, commercial tax preparers, and national tax chains operating in 72,000 different locations throughout the United States and Puerto Rico rely on their tax and accounting solutions to accomplish work flow efficiency and tax compliance.