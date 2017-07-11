With work being done in the office, at home, at client offices, or other off-site locations throughout the country, we wanted a solution to ensure our attorneys were able to enter time easily and securely anywhere, anytime

Bellefield Systems, LLC, the leader in mobile and anywhere time entry solutions for firms of all sizes, announced that Adams and Reese LLP, a large regional firm with 18 offices throughout the Southern United States and Washington DC, has chosen Bellefield’s iTimeKeep as its firm-wide mobile time entry solution.

“We wanted to provide our attorneys with a secure and easy way of entering time on their mobile devices,” said Jeffrey Richardson, a partner in Adams and Reese’s New Orleans office and a member of the firm’s Technology Committee. “With work being done in the office, at home, at client offices, or other off-site locations throughout the country, we wanted a solution to ensure our attorneys were able to enter time easily and securely anywhere, anytime.”

Richardson further stated, “Because attorneys virtually always have a mobile device at hand, iTimeKeep gives attorneys the ability to enter time that they might not have recorded if not keeping time contemporaneously. Thus, iTimeKeep not only provides convenience for attorneys, but it also provides the opportunity for more profit because of the potential for recording more time that would have otherwise been lost to poor timekeeping habits.”

“When a firm with Adams and Reese’s reputation recognizes the fundamental changes coming to the legal industry with increased dependence on mobile and attention to revenue every step of the way, it’s an honor for our team and reinforcement that our hyperfocus on improving timekeeping is exactly what top firms want and need,” stated Gabriela Isturiz, President and Co-Founder of Bellefield Systems. “iTimeKeep continues to be the clear leader in mobile and anywhere timekeeping, as firms all over the world are looking for a way to give their professionals a solution that is secure, simple and contemporaneous.”

After launching in 2012, iTimeKeep quickly became the most-widely used mobile time entry solution for attorneys. Today, Bellefield continues its relentless commitment to maintaining iTimeKeep’s simplicity – allowing attorneys and other professionals to work the way they want to work, any time, anywhere and any way through its Time Entry as a Service Model (TEaaS). The TEaaS model enables firms and their users to be up and running in a few hours without taxing the resources of the law firm with costly and complex hardware and software implementations. Bellefield’s TEaaS model is transforming the way the modern professional services firm works.

Adams and Reese (http://www.adamsandreese.com) is a multidisciplinary law firm with nearly 300 attorneys and advisors strategically located in 18 offices across 17 markets throughout the southern United States and Washington, D.C. The American Lawyer includes Adams and Reese on its distinguished list of the nation's top law firms – The Am Law 200. The National Law Journal also includes the firm among the top 200 on the NLJ 500 list of the nation's largest law firms.

Bellefield is committed to helping lawyers improve their work lives by developing innovative and intuitive applications that solve real-world challenges. Bellefield’s flagship product iTimeKeep is built with a focus on three simple aims: security, simplicity, and increased revenue for firms. This game-changing mobile application simplifies contemporaneous time entry while eliminating the burdens of complicated and invasive time capture applications. It ranks #1 as the most adopted Mobile Time Entry solution for attorneys for the fourth consecutive year. Founded by software veterans Gabriela Isturiz, Daniel Garcia, and John Kuntz, Bellefield is an independent, privately held company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

