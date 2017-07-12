Chris Johnson joins onShore Security as Security Compliance Strategist

onShore Security announced this week that Chris Johnson will be joining the company as their Security Compliance Strategist to further develop onShore’s portfolio of cyberdefense and governance services. Chris brings more than 14 years of experience in IT and Infosec to onShore.

Chris joins onShore as they complete the reorganization of their offerings, consolidating their security services into four main offerings: Panoptic Cyberdefense SOC, Cybersecurity Leadership, Cybersecurity Insurance, and Cybersecurity Assay.

Chris comments, “Joining the Cybersecurity Leadership team at onShore is an incredible opportunity. With the pooled talent here, I know we will be able to innovate, offer outstanding Cybersecurity solutions, and keep our clients protected, so they have the freedom to do what they do best.”

Stelios Valavanis, CEO of onShore Security said, “Demand for security increases as attackers become more brazen and larger breaches become more commonplace. Our monitoring requires clear policy direction. Chris’ deep knowledge and passion for cybersecurity, compliance, and governance will be an asset as we continue to provide exceptional security service.”

About onShore Security:

Founded in 1991, onShore Security is one of only a handful of managed cybersecurity providers, nationwide, that provide 24/7 real-time monitoring, correlation, and analysis of organization-wide network data. onShore’s offerings fall into four groups: Panoptic Cyberdefense SOC, Cybersecurity Leadership, Cybersecurity Insurance, and Cybersecurity Assay. They collect logs from your systems, IDS on your site, cloud-placed sensors, netflow collectors, firewalls, network devices including encrypted payloads, and correlate this data to achieve an end-to-end security view. onShore Security specializes in banks, handling large regional institutions.

