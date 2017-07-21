Balfour Honored With 20 PIA Premier Print Awards

The "Benny" for Best in Category - School Yearbooks We are honored to win the Benny Award. Achieving the Best in Category for School Yearbooks further highlights Balfour's commitment to delivering the industry's highest quality our schools have come to expect.

Balfour and 11 of their yearbook customers are recipients of 2017 Premier Print Awards from the Printing Industries of America. The 2017 Bluestone, the yearbook of James Madison University, received the prestigious “Benny” award for the best in category.

“We are honored to win the Benny Award. Achieving the Best in Category for School Yearbooks further highlights Balfour’s commitment to delivering the industry’s highest quality our schools have come to expect,” General Manager of Publishing & Digital Mark Goshgarian said. “Winning this award can only be accomplished by our team’s dedication to detail that goes into creating a product that preserves on campus milestones forever.”

Balfour also received an Award of Recognition for the 2016 Tiger, the yearbook of Texas High School (TX), and nine Certificates of Merit in the yearbook, specialty inks, binding and embossing categories:



Black and Gold 2016, Rock Canyon High School (CO)

The Eagle 2016, Allen High School (TX)

Kla-ta-wa 2016, Snohomish High School (WA)

L’Agenda 2016, Bucknell University (PA)

The Mustang 2016, Grapevine High School (TX)

The Palm Echo 2016, Miami Palmetto High School (FL)

Rotunda 2016, Southern Methodist University (TX)

Round Up 2016, Baylor University (TX)

Southpaw 2017, Fort Zumwalt South High School (MO)

In addition, Balfour also received six awards in the Commercial books categories, including two Awards of Recognition and seven Certificates of Merit.

In its 68th year, the Premier Print Awards attract entries from companies worldwide. Judges award the “Benny” to the top entry in each category. The competition criteria is based on all aspects of the finished publication, including design, photography, craftsmanship, print quality and binding.

About Balfour

Balfour is a premier provider of school spirit and recognition products for students, military personnel and professional sports teams nationwide. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Balfour has marketed yearbooks, class rings, graduation products, varsity letter jackets, athletic championship (professional and amateur), military products, and affinity jewelry for more than 100 years. Balfour is owned by Commemorative Brands Inc., a company of American Achievement Corporation (AAC). AAC is a portfolio company of Fenway Partners.