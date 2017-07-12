"IMCA conferences not only provide an excellent platform for engaging in discussion about industry changes in a meaningful way, but they allow professionals to do so with some of the industry's foremost thought leaders," said Sean Walters, CEO, IMCA."

The Investment Management Consultants Association® (IMCA) today announced its fall and winter event line up. These advanced learning opportunities offer advisors and consultants the most current information on the most important issues facing investment and wealth professionals today and help to position them with the knowledge needed for success in working with clients and growing their firms.

“Keeping our members current on breaking developments and trends in a rapidly evolving industry is a critical part of our organization’s mission,” said Sean Walters, chief executive officer, IMCA. “This is evidenced by our efforts to update and revise our curriculum based on IMCA’s Investments and Wealth Competency Matrix, a framework that is based on a continuous analysis of active member practitioners’ job tasks and the subject areas necessary for professionals to exceed a high-net-worth individual or an institutional investor’s expectations. These conferences not only provide an excellent platform for engaging in discussion about industry changes in a deep and meaningful way, but they allow professionals to do so with some of the industry’s foremost thought leaders.”

IMCA’s fall and winter lineup of events vary in size, focus, format, and topics to fit participant’s needs. The schedule includes:

September 11-12, 2017 – Philadelphia

Masters Series: Advanced Investment Strategist with The Wharton School



Program features seven faculty members of with The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, including professors Dick Marston, Chris Geczy, Katherine Milkman, and Andrey Pavlov.

Designed for advanced investment and wealth professionals, this two-day program offers the latest on asset allocation, macroeconomics, impact investing, international investing, behavioral finance, and more.

September 18, 2017 – Toronto

Focus on Investing for Decumulation• Helping clients enjoy their wealth is just as important as helping them build it. This one-day program offers strategies for constructing portfolios that address clients’ unique income, risk, and tax needs in the decumulation stage.



Program features retirement experts Moshe Milevsky, Don Ezra, Jim Otar, and behavioral finance expert Daniel Crosby.

October 16-17, 2017 – Chicago

Private Wealth Advisor Conference



For elite advisors managing private wealth, this conference provides practical educational sessions across a variety of investment and wealth topics and highlights practitioner-oriented tools, strategies, or insights to improve wealth management knowledge and skills.

Program features academic and practitioner thought-leaders including Stephen M.R. Covey, Justin Wolfers, Scott West, Andrew Friedman, and Michael Kitces.

November 13, 2017 – Washington, DC

Focus on Fiduciary



Created to help clarify the confusion around the fiduciary rule, this event will help advisors or consultants implement fiduciary best practices that will stand the test of ever-changing legislation.

December 5, 2017 – Dallas

Focus on Global Macroeconomics



For advisors and consultants at any level, this one-day program explores how best to identify and act on international economic trends.

January 16-17, 2018 – New York

IMCA 2018 Investment Advisor Forum



An industry-acclaimed conference, this two-day program features the leading thought leaders in investment education across a variety of topics – from behavioral science to portfolio diversification to impact investing and other subjects.

For additional information on IMCA’s learning opportunities or for journalists interested in receiving press credentials to an event, please visit http://www.imca.org or contact Greta Gloven at ggloven@imca.org or (303) 850- 3079.

About IMCA

Established in 1985, IMCA is a nonprofit professional association and credentialing organization serving individual members and certificants in 37 countries around the world. IMCA members collectively manage more than $3 trillion, providing investment consulting and wealth management services to individual and institutional clients. Since 1988, IMCA has offered the Certified Investment Management Analyst® (CIMA®), which meets international accreditation standards (ANSI/ISO 17024) for personnel certification. The CIMA certification consistently distinguishes those who meet a global standard of competency and skills in investment management from those who do not. IMCA’s Certified Private Wealth Advisor® (CPWA®) certification is suited for wealth management professionals working with high-net-worth clients. In 2016, IMCA’s educational programs hosted more than 6,000 professionals.

IMCA® and Investment Management Consultants Association® are registered trademarks of Investment Management Consultants Association Inc. CIMA®, Certified Investment Management Analyst®, CIMC®, CPWA®, and Certified Private Wealth Advisor® are registered certification marks of Investment Management Consultants Association Inc. Investment Management Consultants Association Inc. does not discriminate in educational opportunities or any other characteristic protected by law.