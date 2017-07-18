Wilmad-LabGlass Makes Ordering Custom OEM Glass a Snap

www.customglassparts.com Customglassparts.com is a sourcing portal designed to showcase the company’s capabilities and core custom categories, and enables you to start the quoting process and connect to a glass specialist who can help plan and map out the details of your project.

Sourcing custom glass or quartz parts can be a daunting task. Finding a manufacturer that aligns with your needs and has the capabilities to properly execute your job can take many hours of emails, phone calls and on-line research. Wilmad-LabGlass’ new web site customglassparts.com is a sourcing portal designed to showcase the company’s capabilities and core custom categories, and enables you to start the quoting process and connect to a glass specialist who can help plan and map out the details of your project.

Among those capabilities are precision grinding, quartz work, glass coatings, freehand glassblowing, and much more. Customglassparts.com also provides a gallery of core OEM products that Wilmad-LabGlass currently produces for leading instrumentation and equipment manufacturers and includes flow cells for spectrophotometers and flow cytometers, dissolution vessels, capacitors, flowmeter tubes and precision shrinking of PB tubing.

“We all want to be able to obtain the information we need in one location and that is no different for the customer who is trying to source a new piece of custom glass. This website was created with that one thing in mind to give the customer a sourcing portal that answers all of their questions” stated Aaron Romyns, Wilmad-LabGlass Brand Manager, who led development of the new site.

Wilmad-LabGlass Engineered Glass Specialist Anne Giraffo who has over 30 years of experience working with OEM customers added, “One of the best features of the website is the request for quote form. It gives the customer an overview of the information that I need to begin working on their project and when they have that information readily available it shortens the quoting process dramatically. You can upload a CAD file or even a picture of your hand drawn idea and we’ll be able to get started.”

Wilmad-LabGlass OEM produces custom glassware in their ISO 9001:2008 registered facility for customers worldwide. For more information on the process visit http://www.customglassparts.com.

