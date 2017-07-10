New Professional Painting Company Opens in Central Bucks County

Fresh Coat Painters We strive for customer satisfaction in everything we do – whether you’re having one room or the entire house painted. The service and assurance that the job will be done right is what sets Fresh Coat apart.

Marty Frankhouser is pleased to announce that he’s opening a new, professional painting company, Fresh Coat of Central Bucks County. This new, local business will serve, Doylestown, Warrington, Newtown, Washington Crossing, New Hope, Perkasie, Chalfont and other surrounding communities.

“Painting is one of the most cost effective and affordable ways to enhance the value and appearance of your home. When you work with Fresh Coat, you’re getting a professional, but affordable painting service from a local company that respects your home and your time. We do a fantastic job of beautifying homes through painting,” Frankhouser said.

Frankhouser has held senior manager positions in both Fortune 100 and Fortune 1,000 companies before deciding to invest his time and talents in a local Bucks County business. He’s looking forward to helping people enhance the look of what’s often their biggest investment – their homes.

“I’m excited about the professional painting service that we offer and I know customers will feel great about both the end result of our work as well as the customer service experience. It’s gratifying to know that customers will be happy and feel great about the investment they make in home improvement through painting by working with Fresh Coat,” Frankhouser said.

Fresh Coat offers residential and commercial painting services including interior and exterior painting, wood staining and finishing, and other services for nearly every protective coating application. Their professional painters use quality, environmentally safe materials and the company offers online scheduling and detailed quotes.

“Painting your home shouldn’t be stressful. We make it easy with a quick turnaround for quotes, on-line scheduling and timely completion of the painting service and our painters are experienced, trained, bonded and insured,” Frankhouser said. “We strive for customer satisfaction in everything we do – whether you’re having one room or the entire house painted. The service and assurance that the job will be done right is what sets Fresh Coat apart.”

For more information about Fresh Coat of Central Bucks County, call (610)730-8451, email MFrankhouser(at)FreshCoatPainters.com or visit http://www.FreshCoatCentralBucksCounty.com.