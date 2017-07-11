We take pride at our firm in maintaining a strong leadership presence in the legal community and I’m proud to have Rina as our outstanding representative. - Michael Logan, Managing Partner of the Palm Beach Gardens office

Traub Lieberman Straus & Shrewsberry LLP associate Rina Clemens (Palm Beach Gardens, FL), has been selected to serve as co-chair of the Judicial Relations Committee for the Palm Beach County Bar Association. The Palm Beach County Bar Association’s mission is to serve its members and foster professionalism, a sense of service, and enhance the public’s understanding of the legal system.

The Palm Beach County Bar Association Judicial Relations Committee serves as a liaison between the bar and the judiciary. “Being selected as a co-chair for a committee that strives to enhance and better the relationship between the judiciary and the attorney bar association is a great honor for me,” said Rina Clemens. “I am lucky to work for a firm that supports my dedication and mission to serve this legal community. “

The committee plans, implements and coordinates programs for better relations between the bench and the bar, including the annual Bench Bar Conference and the Judicial Lunch seminar series. It also appoints a judicial relations spokesperson who conducts in person meetings with the judges and the bi-annual judicial evaluations administered by the Palm Beach County Bar Association.

“We are very excited to have Rina co-chair a committee that makes a significant impact for the members of our judiciary and attorney bar association,” said Michael Logan, Managing Partner of the Palm Beach Gardens office. “We take pride at our firm in maintaining a strong leadership presence in the legal community and I’m proud to have Rina as our outstanding representative.”

As co-chair, Rina will oversee multiple sub-committees that will provide continuing legal education courses for the bar’s membership, and act as a point person for the judiciary and the bar to mutually implement beneficial programs for the legal community and judiciary.

