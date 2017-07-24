Riverdale Funding Lowers Rates in NYC, Nationwide

'Since our start, we’ve worked hard to serve our borrowers, and that means always putting them first,' said Joe Hughis, Managing Director and Vice President of Riverdale Funding.

Riverdale Funding, a private lending firm specializing in express commercial loans, has announced an immediate lowering of its commercial lending rates in all states it services across the United States, as well as for a limited time in the five New York City boroughs.

“Since our start, we’ve worked hard to serve our borrowers, and that means always putting them first,” said Joe Hughis, Managing Director and Vice President of Riverdale Funding. “We succeed when they succeed, and we’re excited to make this key change as we pursue our mission to serve as an unparalleled asset-based commercial lender.”

For New York City borrowers within Manhattan, The Bronx, Brooklyn, Staten Island, and Queens, Riverdale Funding has lowered its rate to 8% and 2 points for a limited time. In all other U.S. markets the firm services, rates have been lowered to 10% and 4 points. Riverdale’s rate was formerly 12% and 6 points.

Riverdale Funding’s new, lower rates will be paired with its previous lending qualifications that set it apart from other lenders; as a true asset-based lender, Riverdale bases its lending amounts solely on the value of the underlying subject property. By not requiring income verification, credit scores, or financials from borrowers, it can offer fast approvals and loan funding to commercial borrowers with less-than-perfect credit, tight timelines, multiple mortgages, or difficulty qualifying for conventional commercial loans.

Brokers and borrowers interested in learning more can call Riverdale Funding at (888) 368-4983 or fill out a form on the Riverdale Funding website.

About Riverdale Funding

Riverdale Funding, LLC is a private lending firm that specializes in providing reliable asset-based commercial loans to borrowers and mortgage brokers throughout the United States who are looking to obtain financing for a commercial property purchase or finance. It takes pride in providing financing solutions where conventional lenders cannot, and offers a personalized approach to lending.