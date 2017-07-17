String Trimmers Direct Reveals Top String Trimmers of 2017

Whether you want to slice through big brush or just tidy up your yard, there is an ideal string trimmer for you.

String Trimmers Direct revealed their popular lists of the Best String Trimmers of 2017.

The site, StringTrimmersDirect.com, currently lists more than 180 string trimmer models and publishes more than 1,400 trimmer reviews from actual online shoppers. Using this information, the site produces lists of the very best string trimmers for consumers to consider.

String Trimmers Direct uses a proprietary algorithm to generate accurate letter grades for all string trimmers on their site, providing online shoppers with a real-time analysis through comprehensive lists of the highest-rated string trimmers on the market today.

“Whether you want to slice through big brush or just tidy up your yard, there is an ideal string trimmer for you,” said Dale Vogelsanger, product expert at StringTrimmersDirect.com. "Our job is to help you determine which product will best suit your yard’s needs.”

According to Vogelsanger, String Trimmers Direct's rankings are the most reliable source for 2017's best string trimmers for three distinct reasons:

1. Three "Best of" Lists in Each Category

People have different ideas about what it means for something to be considered "the best." StringTrimmersDirect.com publishes three separate lists for each type of string trimmer. Site visitors can sort string trimmers according to how well a product sells (best-selling), how well customers review a product (top-rated), or models that experts recommend based on testing and consistent customer feedback.

The company created separate categories for each style of string trimmers, ranging from small electric trimmers to large walk-behind wheeled trimmers.

2. Real-Time Updates

Most "best-seller" lists on the internet are updated only once a year at most, showcasing string trimmers that have since been discontinued. String Trimmer Direct's lists, however, are updated in real-time, so customers will always see a current list of what's popular in 2017.

“String trimmer manufacturers are constantly updating their products,” said Vogelsanger, who receives specialized training on string trimmers from manufacturers. “So, it makes sense to use lists that are refreshed continuously.”

3. Free Access

StringTrimmersDirect.com doesn’t require a membership or registration. The company’s ongoing goal is to educate shoppers with free information, helping them pick the perfect string trimmer for their personal needs.

"I’ve learned from being around this industry for a long time that being able to trust someone’s expertise makes all the difference,” Vogelsanger explained, “The string trimmer your neighbor’s landscaping company uses may not be the best choice for you. Our lists help you determine what is really needed so you can find the best product available within that criteria.”