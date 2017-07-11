BigToe Studio Classes priced at just five for $60 without any expiration

BigToe Yoga is quickly emerging as a preferred destination in town among the yoga enthusiasts. One of the latest additions to hundreds of yoga studios in New York and adjoining areas, BigToe Yoga has already carved a niche for itself in the yoga and fitness community by offering a unique pricing model that relieves the customers from having to sign up for class packages that are not only expensive, but also expire after a specified time period.

The popularity of yoga in America has grown phenomenally over the past few decades. According to a recently conducted survey by Yoga Alliance and Yoga Journal, yoga is currently practiced by almost 37 million Americans. Innumerable yoga studios have mushroomed all over the country to serve this growing population of practitioners. However, most of these studios have a pricing structure that fails to address the needs of their customers. In trying to get their customers to commit only to them and make their switching costs to another studio higher, most of the class packages are essentially some version of ‘use-it-or-lose-it’. In the odd chance that an option exists with no expiration date, it is typically quite expensive. As a result, often times, customers either end up being unintentionally committed to a studio or paying for classes they never took.

New York-based fitness company ClassPass came up with an innovative concept in 2013 that allowed their members to go to any studio within their network, up to three times a month, paying $135 for a total of ten classes.While being relatively cheaper than most studios, the ClassPass model still suffered from the same problem where people needed to pay their subscription fees even if they did not use their entire quota of classes. Besides, by limiting the number of times customers could go to any one studio in a month, ClassPass forced them to go to different studios all the time.

BigToe Yoga was founded by Deepak Tayal, an avid yoga practitioner with a background in the hedge fund industry. His finance background and a vision to introduce more yoga into people’s lives inspired Deepak to create a business model that has simplified the pricing for the customers. BigToe Yoga offers a five class for $60 package with no expiration date. This allows the customers to take classes when they actually want to, instead of being forced to take them by certain date, all for just $12 a class on average. Deepak plans to expand his idea to more locations in the near future.

Highlighting the idea behind creating this simplified pricing model, Deepak says, “As a long-time yoga practitioner, I sometimes wanted to go to different studios to try out different teachers, but the existing options made it difficult. My main objective in creating this model was not only to make yoga affordable, but also make it easy for people to try out other studios. It also addresses the needs of people who are trying out yoga for the first time, by offering them an affordable alternative without any pressure to commit before they are ready.”

More about BigToe Yoga can be found at https://www.BigToe.fit/

