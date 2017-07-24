Introducing the Top Hedge Trimmers of 2017

String Trimmers Direct revealed their popular lists of the Best Hedge Trimmers of 2017.

The site, StringTrimmersDirect.com, currently lists more than 50 models and publishes more than 70 hedge trimmer reviews from actual online shoppers. Using this information, the site produces lists of the very best hedge trimmers for consumers to consider.

String Trimmers Direct uses a proprietary algorithm to generate accurate letter grades for all hedge trimmers on their site, providing online shoppers with a real-time analysis through comprehensive lists of the highest-rated hedge trimmers on the market today.

“There are a lot of things to look for in a hedge trimmer,” said Dale Vogelsanger, product expert at String Trimmers Direct. “Choosing a double-sided blade will help you cut easier than a single-sided blade, for example. Features like blade width, rotating handles, and cuts per minute also matter. Our lists help you narrow down the best choice for what you want to cut."

According to Vogelsanger, String Trimmers Direct's rankings are the most reliable source for 2017's best hedge trimmers for three distinct reasons:

1. Three "Best of" Lists in Each Category

People have different ideas about what it means for something to be considered "the best." StringTrimmersDirect.com publishes three separate lists for each type of hedge trimmer. Site visitors can sort hedge trimmers according to how well a product sells (best-selling), how well customers review a product (top-rated), or models that experts recommend based on testing and consistent customer feedback.

2. Real-Time Updates

Most "best-seller" lists on the internet are updated only once a year at most, showcasing hedge trimmers that have since been discontinued. String Trimmer Direct's lists, however, are updated in real-time, so customers will always see a current list of what's popular in 2017.

“Gas-powered hedge trimmers are a popular choice for commercial uses, but many residential customers are satisfied with electric hedge trimmers," Vogelsanger continued. "Electric hedge trimmers are often quieter and eco-friendly, so a lot of people prefer to use them. When you view our lists, you can see which models are rated highly by home owners who are using them."

3. Free Access

StringTrimmersDirect.com doesn’t require a membership or registration. The company’s ongoing goal is to educate shoppers with free information, helping them pick the perfect hedge trimmer for their personal needs.

"As silly as it sounds, shrubs and hedges can vary significantly from house to house," Vogelsanger explained, "The landscaping equipment your neighbor uses may not be the best choice for you. Our lists can help you find exactly what you're looking for when it comes to everything including blade size, blade type, cut speed, fuel type, and more. All of this information is condensed into our lists so you have everything you need to make a good decision."