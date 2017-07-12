It is a great honor for our company to be recognized for our growth and our commitment to the financial well-being of the communities we serve throughout Tennessee.

Nashville-based financial services company Advance Financial was named a 2017 winner for Company of the Year in the 15th Annual American Business Awards. The company received the bronze award for large companies (more than 250 employees and more than $50 million in revenue) in the Financial Services category.

The American Business Awards, also known as The Stevie Awards, is the nation’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the United States are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

“It is a great honor for our company to be recognized for our growth and our commitment to the financial well-being of the communities we serve throughout Tennessee,” said Pat Conroy, chief financial officer for Advance Financial. “For more than 20 years, we have worked hard to reach more people who need our assistance and to do our part to support the communities in which our offices are located. It has been – and continues to be – a very rewarding experience.”

Advance Financial was honored for its growth within the financial services industry and its significant commitment to community service and corporate responsibility. In 2016 the company not only continued its expansion throughout the state – opening new stores in Middle and East Tennessee – but also began offering its FLEX loans online to residents in Missouri, Kansas, Idaho and Utah. The company topped its community service efforts from the year before by volunteering a total of 1,803.25 hours and contributing $276,765 to organizations and programs through the Advance Financial Foundation. In celebration of its 20th anniversary in the fall of 2016, Advance Financial also contributed $300,000 towards the revitalization of Nashville’s Parthenon and Centennial Park.

More than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted for consideration this year in a wide range of categories. More than 190 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.

“Each year the judges find the quality and variety of the nominations to be greater than the year before. The 2017 competition was intense and every organization that has won should be proud,” said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2017 Stevie winners are available at http://www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About Advance Financial

Advance Financial, founded in 1996, is a family owned and operated financial center based in Nashville, Tenn. The company currently operates more than 70 locations throughout Tennessee and employs more than 700 local representatives. By focusing on a wide variety of financial services – including wire transfer, bill payment, unlimited free money orders and FLEX loans – they are committed to building long-lasting, strong relationships with every customer. Advance Financial recently earned an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and was named to the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the country for the fifth year in a row.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.