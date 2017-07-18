Berkshire's President Gives Interactive Session on Applicant Tracking and Shares Insights on Strengthening Your Local ILG on Thursday, August 3.

Berkshire Announces today that Beth Ronnenburg, SPHR, SHRM-SCP, President of Berkshire Associates, will present during two separate sessions at the upcoming 2017 ILG National Conference in San Antonio, Texas. As a National ILG Board member, Beth brings over 20 years of HR and management expertise to the federal contractor community and is committed to sharing her knowledge with fellow ILG members. Her two presentations during this year's conference are:



Strengthening Your Local ILG: During this session, Beth will share tips on establishing bylaws, recruiting members, and planning successful and informative meetings to help participants strengthen their local ILG chapter. This workshop takes place on Thursday, August 3 from 7:15 a.m. - 8:00 a.m.

What Would You Do? Play Along as We Address Applicant Issues: Inspired by the popular television series, "What Would You Do?", Beth will collaborate with Lynn Clements, Berkshire's Director of Regulatory Affairs, to present on important issues related to applicant tracking and recruitment. Attendees will participate in an interactive presentation with Beth and Lynn where they will review several scenarios related to applicant data and vote on how they would personally handle the situation. Results will be tabulated and displayed to the group, and potential solutions for each scenario will be discussed as well as the pros and cons of each approach and any compliance and audit repercussions. This workshop takes place on Thursday, August 3 from 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

About Beth Ronnenburg: Beth Ronnenburg, SPHR, SHRM-SCP, is the President of Berkshire Associates Inc., and oversees all business interests and operations, including consulting, product development, marketing, and sales to ensure the delivery of high-caliber solutions to clients. With over 20 years of experience in the human resources field, Beth is a recognized industry compliance expert. She continues to help this nation's top law firms and Fortune 500 companies navigate through the complex regulatory requirements of OFCCP.

About Berkshire Associates

Berkshire Associates is a human resource consulting and technology firm, specializing in helping companies build the ideal, balanced workforce. As an industry leader, Berkshire provides the latest tools and services for affirmative action, applicant management, compensation management, workforce planning, diversity, and professional training. For over 30 years, Berkshire has serviced the nation's most recognizable companies; and as a result, has mastered providing clients with cost-effective solutions to everyday human resource challenges.

About ILG

The National Industry Liaison Group (NILG) is a non-profit organization formed in 1992 for the main purposes of improving communications between the U.S. Department of Labor's Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP) and Industry Liaison Groups (ILGs); and, enhancing the quality and overall effectiveness of Industry Liaison Groups. The NILG Board supports approximately 61 Industry Liaison Groups (ILGs), which are comprised of small, mid-size and large federal contractors and subcontractors across the country. Local ILGs are in every Department of Labor (DOL) region. No other employer association has a broader base of constituents focused on EO/AA matters. Since its beginning, the National Industry Liaison Group has continued to improve and enhance its structure, purpose, and membership; and has evolved to address new challenges and opportunities.

