The Villa at Middleton Village is located at 6201 Elmwood Avenue, Middleton, WI 53562 and was bought by Villa Healthcare in July 2014. The community will be hosting an open house on Thursday, July 20th 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. A ribbon cutting by the Mayor will take place at 5:00 p.m. The event will feature complimentary appetizers and drinks as well as tours of the center. The Villa at Middleton Village recently underwent a multi-million-dollar renovation and is thrilled to share it with the community.

“These updates will allow our staff to continue to provide the highest quality care and medical service to our guests in a more updated setting,” said Karen Hayden, VPO for Wisconsin at Villa Healthcare.

As much as Villa communities look and feel like boutique hotels, at their core they’re premier medical establishments. The Villa staff understands the value of small conveniences for all guests that remind them of home.

“These renovations and ongoing internal initiatives always adhere to Villa’s core mission, which is making people better – both our internal staff and our guests,” said Hayden.

The company continues to invest in providing an environment that is aesthetically pleasing, soothing and comfortable in all communities.

