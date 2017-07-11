Career Step Adds Fairfield Training Center as an Academic Partner

We have been impressed with the caliber of education Career Step offers and the career success the program’s graduates experience. It will be exciting to see our own students complete the coursework and hit their strides in the workforce as well.

Career Step, an online provider of career-focused education and professional training, is pleased to announce that Fairfield Training Center has joined its network of academic partners.

Located on the northern end of the Cincinnati metropolitan area, Fairfield Training Center provides a variety of sustained training programs and seminars to help develop leadership skills in those looking to become key players within their company.

This partnership now brings a number of Career Step courses to Fairfield Training Center’s students, including Medical Billing, Healthcare IT, Medical Transcription and Editing, Computer Technician, Veterinary Assistant, Pharmacy Technician, Executive Assistant, Medical Administrative Assistant, Administrative Assistant, and Microsoft Office 2016.

“Partnering with Career Step gives us a huge advantage in expanding our curriculum,” said Michael White, Director of Operations at Fairfield Training Center. “We have been impressed with the caliber of education Career Step offers and the career success the program’s graduates experience. It will be exciting to see our own students complete the coursework and hit their strides in the workforce as well.”

Fairfield Training Center joins more than 150 other educational institutions in Career Step’s network of academic partners, including the University of Utah, Ivy Tech Community College of Indiana and Cal State San Bernardino.

“We admire Fairfield Training Center’s commitment to helping high school graduates and other members of the community further their careers through targeted training,” said Glade Tidwell, Career Step Vice President of Academic Partnerships. “Career Step’s courses will enhance the center’s current offerings with additional professional tracks for their students.”

Career Step has spent more than a decade working with community education groups and higher learning institutions to train students for better careers. Through Career Step’s academic partnership programs, these institutions receive a valuable turnkey solution that gives their constituents industry-leading career skills training at an affordable price.

More information about Career Step’s partnership with Fairfield Training Center is available at CareerStep.com/ftc. To learn more about Career Step’s academic partnership program, please visit CareerStep.com/academic-partnerships.

