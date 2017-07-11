Join sleep experts Dr. Jeffrey Durmer and Nancy Rothstein Tuesday, July 18th at 2pm EST. Insufficient sleep not only impacts worker safety and health but employee productivity and morale.

Dr. Jeffrey Durmer, sleep expert and co-founder of FusionHealth, and Nancy Rothstein, Director of Corporate Sleep Programs at CIRCADIAN, will host a joint webinar on the underlying risks and true costs of poor sleep for employers. Watch live on Tuesday, July 18, 2017 at 2:00pm EST as the two sleep experts discuss how costly the impact of sleep deprivation is at all levels of the organization.

Today, nearly half of American workers report having trouble sleeping, many running on between 5 and 6 hours of sleep a day or less. As a result, workers are at an increased risk of being in an accident and/or experiencing health issues, costing U.S. employers up to $136 billion per year. Insufficient sleep not only impacts worker safety and health but employee productivity and morale, according to recent studies and analysis by Penn State University, Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and others.

The live webinar taking place on Tuesday, July 18 will focus on the primary drivers of insufficient sleep in the workforce; the impact of sleep deprivation at all levels of the organization; and the employer’s role in promoting sleep and providing solutions to resolve and prevent sleep problems.

ABOUT NANCY ROTHSTEIN, MBA

Nancy Rothstein, MBA, is the Director of CIRCADIAN Corporate Sleep Programs. Known as The Sleep Ambassador®, Ms. Rothstein is on a quest to raise awareness, educate and provide strategies to optimize sleep. Besides frequent lectures and consultations with major corporations, organizations, and universities and schools on the importance of healthy sleep, she serves on the NIH Sleep Disorder Research Advisory Board and on the Steering Committee of Myapnea.org. She is the author of My Daddy Snores, which is published by Scholastic and has sold over 400,000 copies. She earned her BA from the University of Pennsylvania and her MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

ABOUT JEFFREY S. DURMER, MD, PHD

Dr. Jeffrey Durmer is an adjunct professor at Georgia State University Department of Health Professions, and co-founder, Chief Medical Officer of FusionHealth, an Atlanta-based sleep health technology company. He is a neurologist, systems neuroscientist and sleep medicine physician. Prior to FusionHealth, Dr. Durmer directed the Emory University Sleep Laboratory program and the pediatric sleep medicine program where he trained medical students, residents and fellows. Dr. Durmer is past-President of the Georgia Association of Sleep Professionals, two-term member of the Medical Advisory Board for the Restless Legs Foundation, and serves as the Sleep Medicine advisor to the Federal Aviation Administration.

ABOUT FUSIONHEALTH

FusionHealth, headquartered in Atlanta, is a sleep health technology company that provides employers and healthcare systems with population-based solutions to address the central problem of poor sleep health. Partnering with FusionHealth, businesses reduce their healthcare spend, improve safety, increase productivity and improve the overall wellbeing of their workforce. For more information, visit http://www.fusionhealth.com.