Colleges That Change Lives Hits the West Coast in August

CTCL Logo "Our oldest went to a CTCL and our whole family now sees the wisdom of this approach." - parent

As high school seniors finalize their choices for the next year, juniors (any many sophomores) are diving into their college searches. Colleges That Change Lives, a non-profit organization dedicated to the ideal of a student-centered college search, will be doing events in six West Coast cities to help students and parents understand the college search and find some great small liberal arts colleges and universities.

Programs will be held in San Diego (Saturday, July 29, 10 am), Los Angeles (two programs, Sunday July 30, 11 am and 3 pm), the greater San Francisco Bay Area (Monday, July 31, Santa Clara and Tuesday, August 1, San Rafael in Marin County, both at 7 pm), Portland, OR (Tuesday, August 2, 7 pm), and Bellevue/Seattle (Wednesday, August 3, 7 pm). The programs include an opening presentation by Maria Furtado, Executive Director of CTCL. Ms. Furtado speaks to students, parents, and counselors across the country about the college search. Her enlightening presentation will debunk some myths about the college search, highlight the value of a liberal arts education and its lifelong return on investment, encourage students as they engage in the search, and give families some tips on de-stressing a potentially stressful time.

Colleges That Change Lives (CTCL) began as a loose collaboration among the 40 schools profiled in Loren Pope’s classic book, Colleges That Change Lives. For over 20 years, our programs have given thousands of students and parents guidance in their college search. In 1996, the colleges and universities formed a non-profit organization to keep Loren’s message alive – the college search should be about finding a list of colleges that are a good academic, social, and financial fit. The non-profit has 44 member colleges and universities, having added four schools after the publication of the fourth edition of the book in 2012, edited and revised by Hilary Masell Oswald.

The events are free and open to the public. No reservations are required. More information about the organization and the events is available on our website, http://www.ctcl.org and http://www.ctcl.org/info-sessions/. Contact Maria Furtado, Executive Director, with questions (727-465-8005, maria.furtado(at)ctcl(dot)org).