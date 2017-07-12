Venture Construction Group of Florida sponsors ARC of Martin County

"We're excited to sponsor the annual ARC Fishing Tournament. We're looking forward to supporting everyone with ARC for many years to come,” says Stephen Shanton, president of Venture Construction Group of Florida.

Venture Construction Group of Florida sponsors ARC (Advocates for the Rights of the Challenged) of Martin County’s Fishing Tournament on June 17. Sponsorship monies benefit ARC of Martin County’s programs for children and adults with developmental disabilities. The fourth annual tournament kicked off at 7 a.m. at St. Lucie, Jupiter, and Palm Beach inlets. Weigh-in competition was held from 2 - 4 p.m. at Twisted Tuna at 4290 SE Salerno Rd in Stuart. The awards dinner followed at 5 p.m. at Twisted Tuna where winners were announced, including $5,000 cash prizes for Kingfish, Dolphin and Wahoo.

“We are excited to sponsor again this year the annual ARC Fishing Tournament and support an organization that does so much. We are looking forward to supporting everyone with ARC for many years to come,” says Stephen Shanton, president of Venture Construction Group of Florida.

ARC’s mission is to empower children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities to achieve their fullest potential through residential, vocational, educational, behavioral and other healthcare services. ARC provides support and assistance to children and adults with a variety of challenges, including: intellectual disabilities, autism, Down’s syndrome, cerebral palsy, spina bifida, epilepsy, and other related developmental disabilities. Through a full spectrum of programs and medical technology, ARC assists with education, skill training, community involvement, physical and behavioral therapy, and developing self-sufficiency for each and every individual. The ARC of Martin County was founded in 1956 with humble beginnings. At the time, resources to serve people with disabilities were nearly non-existent nationwide. The standard suggestion from doctors was to place a person with mental or severe physical disabilities into an institution. A group of local parents and concerned citizens wanted to provide educational and training opportunities for persons with disabilities. Their dream was that a handicapped person could not only survive in society, but flourish. With a passion for changing the status quo, ARC quickly grew into a vital resource not only for families, but for schools, employers, and the larger community. Today, ARC supports more than 500 children and adults and their families each month.

Founded in 1998, Venture Construction Group of Florida is a leading accredited construction and restoration company that helps thousands of homeowners, commercial property owners, and property management companies with residential and commercial construction, renovations, insurance restoration, storm damage repairs, and 24/7 emergency services throughout Florida. A major advocate for philanthropy, Venture Construction Group of Florida has sponsored and donated tens of thousands of dollars to numerous charities throughout the state.

About Venture Construction Group of Florida

Founded in 1998, Venture Construction Group of Florida is a leading accredited construction and restoration company that helps thousands of homeowners, commercial property owners, and property management companies with residential and commercial construction, renovations, insurance restoration, storm damage repairs, and 24/7 emergency services throughout Florida. A major advocate for philanthropy, Venture Construction Group of Florida has sponsored and donated tens of thousands of dollars to numerous charities throughout the state.

About ARC of Martin County

ARC (Advocates for the Rights of the Challenged), is a 501(c)(3) non-for-profit organization dedicated to empowering children and adults with developmental disabilities to achieve their fullest potential through residential, vocational, educational, behavioral and other healthcare services.

