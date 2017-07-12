Tianyi Joe Zhu commented, "I am so honored to be a recipient of the 2017 AABDC's 50 Outstanding Asian Americans in Business Award. Thank you for those that have believed in me, supported me, and cheered for me along my journey. This award is for you."

Gathered in Cipriani Wall Street's banquet hall, a crowd of over 600, including 50 prominent Asian American business leaders from across the country, came together to celebrate the 16th annual awards gala presented by the Asian American Business Development Center to recognize the year's 50 Outstanding Asian Americans in Business. In the crowd of distinguished award recipients, Tianyi Joe Zhu, at the young age of 30 years, Chicago Entrepreneur, and Co-Founder and Partner in SmartHealth Activator was named amongst the "Outstanding 50 Asian Americans in Business for 2017".

Tianyi Joe Zhu commented, "I am so honored to be a recipient of the 2017 AABDC's 50 Outstanding Asian Americans in Business Award. Thank you for those that have believed in me, supported me, and cheered for me along my journey. This award is for you, and with all of my heart, I cannot thank you enough."

He also added, "As an immigrant of this great country, my future was built from the opportunities created by the hard work, and sacrifice of my parents. I truly owe them everything, and my love and gratitude toward them know no bounds."

The Outstanding 50 Asian Americans in Business Awards Gala Dinner was first established in 2001 by the Asian American Business Development Center (AABDC) and has remained the only forum to highlight the achievements of Asian Americans business professionals across the U.S.

A serial entrepreneur of Chinese origin, Tianyi Joe Zhu has over a decade of experience in international entrepreneurship and deal making. He got his start in entrepreneurship when he was in college, where he attended the University of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana. Tianyi is also a co-founder of West Suburban Angels, a prominent angel investment group in the west suburbs of Chicago. In his personal life, Tianyi is a professional boxer, has competed in the 2008 Chinese Olympic Trials, trained with the Chinese National Team, and was an IKF Amateur Thai Boxing World Champion.

Two years ago, Tianyi co-founded SmartHealth Activator, an early stage biotech accelerator and venture firm in North Chicago. This year, SmartHealth partnered with Rosalind Franklin University to set plans to build a $50 million, four-story, 100,000 square foot Biotech Innovation Park. Lake County Partners estimates the first phase of the project will create 498 jobs and have an annual economic impact of $117 million.

In addition to business, Tianyi was accepted into the Leaders Forum, an organization established to help serve the AAPI political community. Founder and Co-Chair, Lorna Randlett commented, "Leaders Forum would like to congratulate Tianyi Zhu in being recognized as one of the top 50 AAPI Business Leaders in the country for 2017. As a c-suite network of business thought leaders, the Forum commends both Zhu's tremendous innovation and skills in his biotech and entrepreneurial pursuits in promoting international health and well-being. As well, his dedication and commitment to both the AAPI community and the legacy of a stronger more prosperous America through public service are unparalleled. We wish him all the best and continued success."

So what's next for the young entrepreneur? For SmartHealth, it is in the midst of raising its first investment fund as well as setting up its international operations. But whether it is in the field of entrepreneurship, sports, or even politics, Tianyi Joe Zhu is just getting started.

About SmartHealth Activator:

SmartHealth is a venture activator for biotech startups in the Midwest providing access to customers, elite mentors, investors, seed funding and co-working space to facilitate innovation and growth. SmartHealth is built upon passion and proximity. We are very passionate about promoting success for strong teams who are equally as passionate about solving mankind’s greatest health problems by combining a relentless pursuit of excellence with elegant solutions.

About Asian American Business Development Center (AABDC):

The Asian American Business Development Center (AABDC) is a 501(c) (3) non-profit organization established in 1994. It assists Asian American businesses in strengthening their capacity to compete in the mainstream market, to expand business opportunities and to promote recognition of Asian American businesses' contributions to the general economy.

About Leaders Forum:

The Leaders Forum is a nonpartisan, nonprofit network of leaders and strategic partners in government and private industry. It convenes high-level discussion and encourages thoughtful deliberation among civic and business leaders about emerging national and global challenges. Its hallmark is an emphasis on the United States' relations with the Asia-Pacific region. The Leaders Forum is founded and guided by leaders in business, technology, science, public policy, the arts, and government. It is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area and Washington, DC.