Venture Construction Group of Florida is Presenting Sponsor at the seventh annual JRC Charitable Foundation golf outing to benefit Molly’s House and Quantum House. The tournament was held on June 3 at Pipers Landing Yacht & Country Club, Palm City, Fla. The event kicked off with registration at 7 a.m. and tee time at 8:30 a.m. Entry fees include $125 per golfer or $450 per foursome. Fees include 18 holes of golf, goodie bag, lunch, a sleeve of balls, awards for winners, range balls and an invitation to the check presentation mixer. All proceeds benefit Molly’s House and Quantum House.

“As a local company in Florida for over 20 years, we are committed to giving back to our community. We greatly support the efforts of the JRC Charitable Foundation and the organizations they serve. We had a blast raising funds for two very important organizations!” says Stephen Shanton, president, Venture Construction Group of Florida.

Since 1996, Molly’s House has provided a warm and caring environment for patients and families in a medical crisis. Molly’s House provides a home away from home for more than 17,000 people while they or a loved one were receiving medical treatment. Headquartered in Stuart, Molly’s House is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Quantum House was founded in 2011 in West Palm Beach and provides a caring and supportive home that lessens the burden for families whose children are receiving treatment in Palm Beach County for serious medical conditions. Over the years, the House has proudly served families from every state and nearly two dozen countries around the world.

Venture Construction Group of Florida (VCGFL) is a leader in residential and commercial construction, roofing, renovations, restoration, storm damage repairs, and 24/7 emergency services throughout the state of Florida.

