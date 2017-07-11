This conference is where it’s at if you’re into high-performance building

Led by the drumbeat of the PHIUS Annual North American Passive House Conference, the number and types of buildings that meet stringent passive building energy standards is exploding—single-family, multifamily, commercial, and high-rise. Passive buildings dramatically reduce energy consumption and associated emissions, provide healthy indoor air quality, and are supremely resilient.

The 12th Annual Conference, September 27-30 at the Motif Hotel in Seattle, will carry the passive building momentum by bringing together leading builders, architects, policymakers, and energy experts to share best practices.

Every year the event, the oldest and largest in North America, is chockfull of the latest building science, research, and real-world experience. This year’s program aims at equipping professionals to make the business case for passive buildings. Sessions will cover climate-specific and cost-effective passive design techniques and zero energy strategies for all building types.

Registration is now open, with early bird pricing available through July 24.

“This conference is where it’s at if you’re into high-performance building,” said Katrin Klingenberg, Executive Director of PHIUS. “It draws the most experienced passive building practitioners in North America, many of whom will present and share their expertise and lessons learned with the community. There’s no better place to get started or dig in deeper to the most advanced passive building principles.”

“Plus,” added Klingenberg, “the expo hall will be filled with manufacturers offering leading edge high performance products.”

Conference presentations will focus on:



Climate specific passive building strategies and the most profitable paths to zero

Why building science and the right kind of QAQC is so important to success

Deep building science topics/passive building best practices: hygrothermal performance of materials, climate appropriate energy modeling

New technological developments, systems, and products/materials innovations that work in moderate and mixed climates

Case studies, cost-optimized, climate-appropriate design, with all construction types

Latest policy and financial tool developments from across the country

Passive source-zero buildings and renewable grid interaction

International passive building solutions and challenges

Important dates:



Early bird registration deadline: July 24, 2017

Pre-conference: September 27 – 28, 2017

Core conference: September 29 – 30, 2017

Passive projects tour: October 1, 2017

For more information, including a list of presenters, exhibitors and the latest schedule, visit http://passive-house-conference-2017.phius.org.

About Passive House Institute US (PHIUS)

PHIUS is a 501(c)(3) organization committed to making high-performance passive building the mainstream market standard. PHIUS is transforming the building sector by developing and promoting North American specific standards, practices, and certifications for buildings, professionals, and products to create structures that are durable, comfortable, healthy, and super energy efficient. Founded in 2003, PHIUS has trained more than 2,000 architects, engineers, energy consultants, energy raters, and builders in passive building standards. The organization is the leading passive building certification, research and information provider in North America http://www.phius.org