Venture Construction Group (VCG) proudly sponsored the Florida Association of Public Insurance Adjustors (FAPIA) 2017 Silver Conference at Hawks Cay Resort in Duck Key, Fla. The annual event featured educational courses and demonstrations of some of the latest, state of the art insurance claim related products and services. Over 350 insurance restoration professionals, contractors, suppliers, attorneys, public adjusters, sponsors and guests attended.

“It was great to have the Venture Construction Group team at our Silver Anniversary Conference. We appreciate the support and are very happy that they were able to help us celebrate this important milestone in our associations history,” says FAPIA president, Don Phillips.

Often hailed as the “gold standard” of state public adjuster associations, FAPIA launched 25 years ago in the aftermath of Hurricane Andrew, and has grown from a small group of insurance professionals to the largest state association of public insurance adjusters in the country.

“FAPIA is on a mission to improve insurance advocacy for policyholders, and in our line of work, this is a must. We appreciate their work, their advocacy, and their commitment. We help property owners every day navigate through this process,” says Stephen Shanton, president of Venture Construction Group.

Founded in 1998, VCG is a leader in residential, multi-family, and commercial construction, roofing, siding, storm damage restoration, storm damage repairs, and emergency services. Venture Construction Group is a full-service multi-state licensed general contractor and licensed roofing contractor that has assisted and rebuilt thousands of properties after hail storms, wind Storms, hurricanes, floods, and fires throughout the nation.

Founded in 1998, VCG is a leader in residential, multi-family, and commercial construction, roofing, siding, storm damage restoration, storm damage repairs, and emergency services. Venture Construction Group is a full-service multi-state licensed general contractor and licensed roofing contractor that has assisted and rebuilt thousands of properties after hail storms, wind Storms, hurricanes, floods, and fires throughout the nation.

Florida Association of Public Insurance Adjusters (FAPIA) was founded in 1992 to protect residential and business policyholders in the wake of devastating Hurricane Andrew in South Florida. Today, FAPIA consists of nearly 400 members who are committed to ensuring homeowners who suffer an insured loss receive full and fair compensation from their insurance carriers.

