Sierra Pacific Mortgage Logo

Folsom, CA – Sierra Pacific Mortgage Company, Inc. is proud to announce a thriving partnership with Access Business Technologies (ABT) and the successful integration of MortgageWorkSpace®.

MortgageWorkSpace® is a cloud-based Business Intelligence (BI) analytics service powered by Microsoft Azure and implemented by ABT. Sierra Pacific Mortgage is currently undergoing a multi-year technology upgrade. Part of this upgrade is implementation of a BI solution. MortgageWorkSpace® allows the company to monitor the health of its business through live, interactive dashboards.

On the implementation of MortgageWorkSpace®, Sierra Pacific’s Chief Information Officer, Jim Connell, said, “To adapt quickly, you need a clear picture of what’s working and what’s not working, and that’s where BI is incredibly important (…) Easy access to actionable business analytics and accurate data mean we can more efficiently originate and service mortgages for our customers.”

With ABT’s MortgageWorkSpace®, Sierra Pacific Mortgage has an improved understanding of operations and sales data across the company. Managers use the new BI solution to manage resource allocation by monitoring the number of loans each underwriter is working on, and to measure productivity. “With this information, we can identify overachievers and help communicate their best practices to the rest of the organization”, said Chief Operating Officer Gary Clark. MortgageWorkSpace® has already made a big impact on Sierra Pacific Mortgage’s work flow and increased insight into processes and production.

As the company’s partnership with ABT continues, Sierra Pacific Mortgage looks forward to the new ways ABT will help empower Sierra Pacific to further increase efficiency and production, and to continue to grow the company.