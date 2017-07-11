Frank N. Darras, America's Top Disability Insurance Attorney It is always rewarding to know our firm is changing the lives of the disabled for the better, and deeply humbling to know that others take notice of our hard work.

Frank N. Darras, the nation’s top long-term disability insurance litigation attorney, was named to Lawdragon’s coveted 500 Leading Lawyers in America 2017 list. Darras has received this accolade since 2006.

The annual Lawdragon 500 Leading Lawyers in America is considered the most elite distinction in the legal world. Top 500 rankings are determined by compiling submissions from law firms, votes, and comments from its online voting system with its own editorial research.

"I am honored to be recognized by the legal community and receive the Lawdragon’s foremost distinction once again,” Darras says. “It is always rewarding to know our firm is changing the lives of the disabled for the better, and deeply humbling to know that others take notice of our hard work.”

Darras is the founding partner of DarrasLaw, the nation’s top disability insurance litigation firm. Based in Ontario, Calif., DarrasLaw represents clients with disabling conditions of all kinds and claims of all sizes across the United States. The firm provides a "pay it forward" service by offering free consultations, free policy analysis, and free claim help. DarrasLaw has recovered nearly a billion dollars in wrongfully denied insurance benefits for clients across America.

This success, coupled with Darras’ 11-year inclusion in this coveted list, places DarrasLaw in a disability league of its own.

"I have built a practice of talented, compassionate, zealous lawyers who dedicated to providing the best legal service possible to the disabled and disadvantaged all across the United States,” Darras says. “We have made it our life’s mission to help others, and this acknowledgement of our dedication is sincerely appreciated.”

About DarrasLaw

DarrasLaw is the nation's top disability insurance litigation firm. Led by Frank N. Darras, their legal team has taken on and beaten all major disability insurance companies in the country. DarrasLaw has seen, evaluated, litigated, and resolved more disability and long-term care cases than any disability and long-term care litigation firm in the United States.