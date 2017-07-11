www.QCT.io QCT 2nd Generation Server Platforms exclusively feature ultra-dense memory and storage options that give our customers capabilities they can’t find anywhere else...

Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT), a global data center solution provider, has unveiled a new lineup of server products incorporating the Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors. With world-class engineering and manufacturing expertise, QCT is upgrading its product portfolio for cloud service providers (CSP) and delivering significant advancements to their product portfolio.

The Intel® Xeon® Scalable platform is the new foundation for secure, agile, multi-cloud data centers. The processors are architected for exceptional workload-optimized performance and hardware-enhanced security. Designed for trusted data service delivery, the processors are fueled by significant leaps in I/O, memory, storage, and network technologies. It offers design flexibility to thrive across common applications and mission-critical operations or to harness actionable insights from advanced real-time analytics and emerging use cases like artificial intelligence. This agility enables customers to seize new business opportunities from a data-fueled, smart, and connected world.

Four New Servers Available from QCT 2nd Generation Server Platforms:



QuantaGrid D52B-1U — a highly scalable, 2-socket 1U server. Featuring maximum memory capacity, innovative screw-less drive bays, industry’s largest storage IOPS, and up to five PCIe expansion slots for sufficient I/O throughput to ensure no scaling bottleneck to support fast-growing business demand.

QuantaGrid D52BQ-2U — a versatile 2-socket rackmount server, flexible to support various software-defined workloads. Featuring not only optimal performance and power efficiency, but also designed to minimize service downtime with screw-less HDD, fan, PCIe card exchange.

QuantaPlex T42S-2U (4-Node) — inheriting the proven 2U4N architecture designed for optimal density and efficiency. Each of the four computing node supports 16x memory modules and 6x SATA/SAS storage drives to deliver efficient performance for compute intensive workloads.

QuantaPlex T42SP-2U (4-Node) - the same 2U4N form factor as of the T42S-2U. Designed for tiered storage due to NVMe SSDs support for cache acceleration. Each node supports two NVMe SSDs, which delivers 6 times throughput compared with conventional SATA SSD.

QCT also has a series of additional products based on the Intel® Xeon® Scalable platform, including storage servers, a 4-socket server, high-density multi-node servers, and AI-acceleration solutions that are coming soon, so stay posted.

***For more information about the QCT solutions designed for the Intel® Xeon® Scalable platform, please visit: http://www.qct.io/microsite/XeonScalable/en-us/index.html***

Enhancements to QCT Portfolio Made Possible by Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors

The Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors makes significant leaps in I/O, memory, storage and network technologies and, in turn, enables QCT to make advancements to its product portfolio, including many of the following new features found in QCT 2nd Generation Server Platforms.

Enhanced Performance



Improved Computing Performance—up to 21 percent boost in transmission efficiency.

Doubled Memory Capacity—support for up to 128GB per DIMMs. Memory bandwidth is 1.5 times broader, increasing to 6-channels per CPU.

Improved I/O Capacity—more PCIe lanes to support U.2 SSD and networking adapters, ensuring no scaling bottlenecks.

Reduced TCO



Extremely low system idle power.

Optional 80 Plus Titanium PSU for reducing data center power consumption.

Flexible I/O options, including a variety of SAS mezzanine and OCP NIC/ PHY mezzanine options, allows users to eliminate extra expenses on unnecessary LOM or RAID controllers.

Advanced thermal cooling to increase efficiency and stability of cooling subsystems.

Quick Deployment and Maintenance



Intuitive data center management with QCT System Manager (QSM) via integration with industry standard RESTful API and Rack Scale Design (RSD).

Ready-to-ship with whole rack, pre-stacked and pre-cabled.

Out-of-box configuration tailored to support hyperconverged and software-defined solutions.

Tool-less designs include screw-less drive trays and PCIe slot designs.

Made possible by Intel® AVX-512 extensions, the Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors can deliver up to two times greater performance in floating point operations per clock-cycle, delivering a peak performance capability boost. This capability is extremely valuable for high-performance computing applications and data analytic workloads.

"QCT is leading data center transformation and bringing our CSP customers the latest innovations in scalability, and the efficiency of Intel product lines is one of the ways we deliver,” said Mike Yang, President of QCT. “QCT 2nd Generation Server Platforms exclusively feature ultra-dense memory and storage options that give our customers capabilities they can’t find anywhere else, and we take consideration in the little things, like our screw-less designs, ‘plug and debug’ MicroSD slots, and the placement of fans and thermal units that make the most powerful technology easier to maintain and manage."

“Industry partners like QCT help bring Intel innovation to customers quickly, and the Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors represents the forefront of achievement for energy efficiency and performance,” said Jennifer Huffstetler, Senior Director of Datacenter Product Marketing at Intel. “The Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors deliver impressive performance gains enabling up to 4.2x more virtualized instances** in comparison to the 4-year-old systems widely used in the market today, allowing customers to run more workloads with greater efficiency on each system.”

** Up to 4.28x more VMs based on server virtualization consolidation workload: Based on Intel® internal estimates 1-Node, 2 x Intel® Xeon® Processor E5-2690 on Romley-EP with 256 GB Total Memory on VMware ESXi* 6.0 GA using Guest OS RHEL6.4, glassfish3.1.2.2, postgresql9.2. Data Source: Request Number: 1718, Benchmark: server virtualization consolidation, Score: 377.6 @ 21 VMs vs. 1-Node, 2 x Intel® Xeon® Platinum 8180 Processor on Wolf Pass SKX with 768 GB Total Memory on VMware ESXi6.0 U3 GA using Guest OS RHEL 6 64bit. Data Source: Request Number: 2563, Benchmark: server virtualization consolidation, Score: 1580 @ 90 VMs. Higher is better

About Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT)

Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT) is a global data center solution provider. We combine the efficiency of hyperscale hardware with infrastructure software from a diversity of industry leaders to solve next-generation data center design and operation challenges. QCT serves cloud service providers, telecoms and enterprises running public, hybrid and private clouds.

Product lines include hyperconverged and software-defined data center solutions as well as servers, storage, switches and integrated racks with a diverse ecosystem of hardware component and software partners. QCT designs, manufactures, integrates and services cutting-edge offerings via its own global network. The parent of QCT is Quanta Computer, Inc., a Fortune Global 500 corporation. http://www.QCT.io. QCT blog: http://blog.qct.io/

Intel and Xeon are registered trademarks of Intel Corporation in the United States and other countries.

