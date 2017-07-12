Future Ready Schools Announces New Program for School Principals

Successful principals aren’t just school managers, they’re building-level innovators who create a vision for learning, encourage and empower teachers, and build connections between the school and the community.

Today, Future Ready Schools (FRS)—led by the Alliance for Excellent Education—announced FRS Principals, the latest expansion of the Future Ready initiative that empowers principals to implement a vision for personalized learning and create a culture of innovation bringing together students, teachers, administrators, parents, and the community.

“Successful principals aren’t just school managers, they’re building-level innovators who create a vision for learning, encourage and empower teachers, and build connections between the school and the community,” said Bob Wise, president of the Alliance for Excellent Education and former governor of West Virginia. “From anytime, anywhere learning to meeting the needs of diverse learners, FRS Principals gives school leaders the tools to implement personalized learning that maximizes teachers and technology and unleashes the power of digital learning.”

Sponsored by Pearson, FRS Principals helps school leaders develop the necessary skills to lead a successful Future Ready school; build an in-depth understanding of change management; and showcase the leadership culture necessary for success. And through the eight FRS Institutes planned for 2017, FRS Principals can tap an active network of like-minded educators beyond their own school, district, and state for help and advice when challenges arise.

“For the past 15 years, our work has centered on helping educators nationwide provide digital learning solutions for students who need a more personalized approach to education,” said Steven Guttentag, PhD, managing director, Pearson Online & Blended Learning K-12. “Our partnership with Future Ready Schools aligns with our commitment to support educators as they help students achieve lifelong success.”

Today, schools and districts face greater demands to prepare students for college and a career yet many students—especially students of color and students from low-income families–do not receive the necessary support to achieve at high levels and succeed after high school. Personalized learning is a student-centered approach that addresses these concerns by tailoring instruction to students’ unique strengths and needs while engaging them in challenging, standards-based academic content.

Personalized learning is at the heart of the FRS Framework, a research-based planning tool around which FRS Principals is aligned. Through FRS Principals, school leaders receive school-based resources and leadership strategies to support teachers, parents, and students in rethinking schools for all students, no matter their zip code or demographic.

More information on FRS Principals and the eight FRS Institutes is available at http://futureready.org/program-overview/principals/.

The Alliance for Excellent Education is a Washington, DC–based national policy and advocacy organization dedicated to ensuring all students, particularly those traditionally underserved, graduate from high school ready for success in college, work, and citizenship. http://www.all4ed.org

Future Ready Schools (FRS) is a bold effort to maximize digital learning opportunities and help school districts move quickly toward preparing students for success in college, a career, and citizenship. FRS provides districts with resources and support to ensure that local technology and digital learning plans align with instructional best practices, are implemented by highly trained teachers, and lead to personalized learning experiences for all students, particularly those from traditionally underserved communities. FRS is led by the Alliance for Excellent Education alongside a vast coalition of organizations including the U.S. Department of Education. http://www.FutureReady.org

Pearson is the world’s learning company, with expertise in educational courseware and assessment, and a range of teaching and learning services powered by technology. Our mission is to help people make progress through access to better learning. We believe that learning opens up opportunities, creating fulfilling careers and better lives. For more, visit http://www.pearson.com.