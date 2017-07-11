Tim Collier Elected President of National Pawnbrokers Association

National Pawnbrokers Association 30th Anniversary Mr. Collier has demonstrated a firm resolve in supporting the industry during the past two decades as a member,

The National Pawnbrokers Association (NPA) is proud to announce the results of the 2017 annual election to select a new NPA president. The association is pleased to announce that Tim Collier, who has served as NPA’s Vice President for the last two years, will take on the role of NPA President in the upcoming 2017-2018 term.

Mr. Collier, of Pacer Ltd. in Little Rock, AR, has played a vital role in the association since 1995. He has served as acting chair of the NPA Government Relations Committee and was selected as the 2015 NPA Pawnbroker of the Year. He has dedicated countless hours supporting the association through involvement in community outreach, charitable giving, and government relations. Additionally, Mr. Collier serves as the President of the Arkansas Pawnbrokers Association.

“Mr. Collier has demonstrated a firm resolve in supporting the industry during the past two decades as a member,” said Larry Nuckols, Immediate Past-President of the National Pawnbrokers Association. “His service as Chairman of the Government Relations Committee alone has helped strengthen the pawn industry’s relationships with legislators and local law enforcement.

The elections results were announced at Pawn Expo 2017, the only national convention and trade show for the pawn industry, which was held at The Mirage Las Vegas.

