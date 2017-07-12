Harbor Club on Lake Oconee Record Sales Continue at Lake Oconee Georgia

Harbor Club on Lake Oconee continues to experience significant growth as home buyers navigate their way to the lakefront golf community in Central Georgia. In 2017, the club reported to Real Estate Scorecard $17.6 million in sales compared to $12.1 for the same period in 2016, a 46% year-to-date increase.

The lakefront community caught the eye of Southern Living Inspired Communities who added Harbor Club to its collection of fine neighborhoods marked by charm, taste, and Southern spirit. For more than 50 years, Southern Living has been inspiring the best ideas and aspects of life in the South. Harbor Club on Lake Oconee exudes excellence.

Embracing a perfect place for people who wanted access to all that Atlanta offers, yet enjoy the pace, lifestyle and amenities of a resort-like setting, developer John Matney has achieved this and more.

Life at Harbor Club is like being on vacation every day according to Real Estate Scorecard. Members have access to year round golf on the highly acclaimed lakefront golf course Georgia which is recognized as number three on Golfweek’s “2017 State-by-State Best Course You Can Play in the State of Georgia”. The highly acclaimed 18-hole course is a Weiskopf-Morrish designed greenway that offers impressive views of Lake Oconee and accommodates all levels of play.

Harbor Club is impressive with 1,600 acres of preserved natural topography and 9 miles of shoreline along the captivating Lake Oconee, Georgia’s second largest lake. Southern homes built here maximize an active outdoor experience incorporating the majestic landscaping while incorporating functional indoor living space.

In addition to ‘smart’ living spaces, Harbor Club is known for its high quality amenities and social activities. Eighty percent of home owners live at the Harbor Club full time. “Friends are neighbors, and neighbors are friends” in this truly Southern community. Here’s a quick overview of amenities property owners enjoy:

HARBOR CLUB ON LAKE OCONEE AMENITIES

24 Hour Manned Gated Entrance

18-Hole Championship Golf Course designed by Tom Weiskopf & Jay Morrish

15,000 Square Foot Golf Clubhouse with dining

Swim & Tennis Center

Pickleball Courts, Bocce Ball and Croquet

Children's Playground

Nature and Fitness Trail

Daily living at Harbor Club is an adventure with each sunrise. Play an early morning round of golf at one of the best lakefront golf course in Georgia, followed with a delectable lunch at the 15,000 square foot Clubhouse and Restaurant which is a stoic design by award-winning Southern Living architect Stephen Fuller. Overlooking the lush 18th green and the serene Lake Oconee, the clubhouse features breakfast, lunch and dinner with exquisite meals prepared by the resident renowned chef, David Butler. Local favorites include Shrimp & Grits, Fresh Fish and Rack of Lamb all served with regional farm fresh veggies. Happy hour cocktails are a fun way to relish the day with locals while enjoying a picturesque sunset over the lake. Fun times are offered with a highly active social calendar with events planned throughout the year; trivia nights, luncheons, live-music, gardening and cooking classes keep folks entertained weekly.

Boating enthusiasts love The Marina and Boathouse on Lake Oconee that is equipped a community boat dock, 2 boat ramps, a convenience store, valet assistance, fuel along with 72 slip boat storage. Fishing on the lake is superb as it is stocked with mouth-watering Bass and crappie. There are also several stocked ponds on the property available for anglers seeking the fresh catch of the day. Cruising on the austere waters of Lake Oconee is a timeless way to enjoy the day and impressive scenery that surrounds the area. Kayaking and waterskiing also provide more ways for exploration and are great ways to stay in shape in the great outdoors.

Harbor Club’s junior Olympic-sized pool provides the perfect workout arena as well as a favorite spot for friends and families to mingle in the summer months. A round of tennis or pickleball is also a favored past time of active residents at the Harbor Club’s lighted outdoor courts.

The Grove is one of the new highlights of the property sprawling over 12 acres. Health enthusiasts have access to a state-of-the-art wellness center that boasts cardio and strength equipment, a yoga room and group fitness classes daily. A quarter mile track and a one-mile hiking trail equipped with a 10-station Fit Trail is perfect for a brisk morning walk or run while breathing in the fresh air and taking in the amazing landscaping. Grab a book sit back and relax in the peaceful setting of the Sanctuary Pond.

There is also a sports field for family-fun events along with stadium seating for spectating. A gated dog park invites four-legged friends to frolic. The Victory Garden is a community garden where residents can grow veggies and plants which is ideal for healthy eaters. The Stables is a great place to plan weddings with a rustic outdoor chapel, family reunions or corporate events are also popular in this space that radiates true Southern charm.

Numbers and words speak for themselves, but nothing is better than personal experience. Take the time this summer to visit this friendly lakefront community and explore the picturesque homes for sale Lake Oconee. Tour the Design Studio, meet the builder and try out the amenities.

The Cottage Series is the newest concept with house plans that radiate Craftsman appeal with uniquely designed outside living spaces and open floor plans. Master suites are built on the main floor with sitting areas, tray ceilings, impressive walk-in closets and unique bath creations. Luxurious kitchen island designs, covered front porches and screened back porches are also added to accommodate lakeside living. These homes are built to accent a one-level home design yet offer the option to build a second-level loft space for additional bedroom and bath. The living spaces feature a large great room with a fireplace accented with stone and brick, a formal dining room and separate breakfast nook with incredible views of the scenery in this incredible development. Plans also feature two-car garages and no-maintenance landscaping. The neighborhood is accented by the views of the Harbor Club’s 18th hole and the driving range perfect for avid golfers. The Cottage Series homes range in size from 2,100 to 3,500 square feet in size and are highly affordable priced from the mid-$300k’s to low-$400k’s.

Those seeker larger Harbor Club estates priced from the high $400k’s to the mid $500k’s should check out The Designer Series. These homes offer more space and many sit directly on the golf course with captivating views. The ultimate customized homes can be found in The Signature Series that are priced from the $600k’s and are selling as quickly as they are built. Creating the ultimate dream home is a breeze through the expertise of Patriot Builders and the newly opened Harbor Club Design Studio which allows buyers the chance to create the perfect home design to accommodate all of their needs living in this incredible resort-style community. Interior designs are a breeze with the expertise of a professional decorator on site selecting everything from cabinets, countertops, light fixtures to flooring all within the Design Studio for “one stop shopping”. Individual style is the goal in designing the one-of-a-kind homes found at the Harbor Club

New homes on Lake Oconee at Harbor Club are selling at record paces, and there are so many reasons why. Real Estate Scorecard reminds folks this summer is a great time to visit Lake Oconee and experience the lifestyle enjoyed living at this Southern oasis.

For information on real estate and club membership opportunities at Harbor Club call 706-453-7855.

About Real Estate Scorecard:

Real Estate Scorecard writes unbiased real estate reviews providing in-depth information about popular gated communities in Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas and Tennessee and Central America, all in an effort to help people discover where to retire in the South.

Website: http://realestatescorecard.com