Zift Solutions and Relayware Agree to Merge

Zift Solutions, the leading provider of Channel as a Service (CHaaS), and Relayware, the leading Partner Relationship Management (PRM) software provider, have agreed to merge. Together, the two proven industry leaders will deliver comprehensive Enterprise Channel Management technology and services via Zift’s Channel as a Service platform.

“Enterprise Channel Management is the natural evolution of channel technology and, with our combined resources, integrated technology and thought leadership, we are dramatically changing the face of channel technology and how it’s delivered through Channel as a Service,” said Gordon Rapkin, CEO of Relayware.

“As a combined entity, Zift and Relayware have the end-to-end Enterprise Channel Management technology, services and strategic insight modern B2B organizations require to simplify channel management and maximize profitability from their entire channel ecosystem,” said Ken Romley, CEO of Zift Solutions.

“As suppliers look to drive higher performance and greater engagement with partners, the role of technology in support of channel partners continues to increase in importance,” said Maria Chien, Service Director of Channel Marketing Strategies for SiriusDecisions. “The emergence of platforms and applications purposely built for channel marketing and channel sales have offered a vast improvement over forced-built or customized approaches. As channel organizations look to simplify the way their partners drive success, investing in channel platforms to support the complex challenges of a supplier-partner relationship is becoming a necessity.”

Built for seamless integration, the Zift and Relayware platforms will be combined under Channel as a Service to extend and expand functionality and ROI for the companies’ joint customers. Channel as a Service is an easy-to-use platform that aligns and integrates critical solutions for channel sales, marketing and operations.

Both businesses have proved themselves as industry leaders in their respective categories. Integrating the highly-popular Relayware PRM platform and the Zift Solutions platform will provide unmatched planning, sales, marketing and operations capabilities for channel organizations and their partners.

“As a Relayware and Zift Solutions customer, this is fantastic news,” said Toni Adams, SVP Partners & Alliances at Qlik, the winner of SiriusDecisions’ 2017 Partner Program of the Year. “We pride ourselves on being simple, predictable and profitable for our partners and in their engagement with Qlik. Zift and Relayware are part of the foundation of making that happen. We look forward to experiencing the benefits of this merger in helping accelerate Qlik’s ability to bring even more value to our partners and joint customers.”

Moving forward, Relayware’s CEO Gordon Rapkin will take the lead as CEO of Zift Solutions. Zift’s current CEO, Ken Romley, will remain as an integral part of Zift’s executive leadership team, leveraging more than a decade of channel expertise to drive strategy and product direction for Zift. The combined company will operate under the Zift Solutions name.

About Zift Solutions

Nearly 70% of channel leaders rely on Zift Solutions to build and grow more profitable channel partner programs. Zift Channel as a Service automates channel marketing, sales and operations processes – and integrates seamlessly with established systems and infrastructure to provide faster ROI and deliver better results. To learn more, visit http://www.ziftsolutions.com, join the conversation via the blog Channel Chatter and follow us on Twitter @zift.

About Relayware

Relayware is a leading SaaS-based Partner Relationship Management company, serving hi-tech, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance companies around the world. Providing a comprehensive range of partner-centric applications, including partner portals, sales, marketing and engagement packs that unlock the key to partner productivity, Relayware delivers greater partner engagement, productivity and return on indirect channel investment. At the core of Relayware is the Partner Cloud, a comprehensive platform that delivers the foundation for a partner ecosystem that simplifies and extends partner processes beyond the enterprise. Additional information is available at http://www.Relayware.com.