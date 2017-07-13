temporary relocatable modular classrooms of any size, to high-end custom permanent modular construction solutions

Vanguard Modular Building Systems, LLC will exhibit at the 2017 ASBA Southern Region Leadership Conference. Prominent school representatives and education leaders from school board associations and school districts from Arkansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi will attend Arkansas School Boards Association's SRLC for superb networking and professional development opportunities. Additionally, top education leaders will be speaking about a broad range of issues including legislative matters, technology, leadership, community relations, and more. The conference is held July 16-18 2017 in Hot Springs, Arkansas at the Hot Springs Convention Center.

Vanguard Modular Building Systems' display and modular buildng representatives will provide comprehensive information demonstrating how we have partnered with many schools to provide them with fast turn-key construction of modular classrooms, offices, cafeterias, restrooms, press boxes, laboratories, libraries, and more. Our building solutions range from temporary relocatable modular classrooms of any size, to high-end custom permanent modular construction solutions.

About Vanguard Modular

Vanguard Modular Building Systems, LLC is a custom modular building dealer supplying temporary and permanent modular offices, classrooms, and specialty buildings to industries including: education, commercial, industrial, healthcare,oil & gas, energy, corrections, government, and more. Our experienced team is uniquely equipped to provide clients with tailored solutions that solve their individual space needs. We offer the flexibility of lease, purchase, and financing options.

