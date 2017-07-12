Salus Telehealth has partnered with MedImpact to offer a discount prescription program to help all VideoMedicine patients get more accessible, affordable medication. - Paula Guy, CEO of Salus Telehealth

Salus Telehealth, Inc., a market leader and trusted advisor within the telehealth industry, announces a new partnership that provides VideoMedicine patients with a free prescription savings card that offers discounts of up to 80 percent off brand-name and generic prescription medications. Utilizing MedImpact Healthcare Systems, Inc.’s network of pharmacies, the savings card helps close the gap in prescription coverage for the insured, uninsured and underinsured and their families.

Everyone is eligible for the prescription savings card, which is honored at 62,000 pharmacies nationwide, including all major chains and independent neighborhood drug stores. The savings card never expires, and allows patients to save at the register with no limits on how often it can be used and no forms to fill out. It is ideal for patients who do not have insurance, those whose medication is not covered or limited by their current plan and those who have reached the maximum of their current plan.

To begin saving on prescriptions, patients simply click on “Rx Discount Card” at http://www.videomedicine.com and fill out the short registration form with their name and address. Once complete, the patient can download and print the savings card, which must be presented to the pharmacy to receive the instant discount. Within the same portal, patients can enter their city or zip code with the name of the prescription to see the cost of their medication with the applied discount at participating pharmacies.

“We are pleased to partner with Salus Telehealth to provide steep savings for consumers without their having to change pharmacies,” says Scott Paul, EVP of MINCA, Inc. “Savings programs are only helpful if they are convenient and understandable. The Salus Telehealth savings program couldn’t be easier.”

“Prescription medication costs are at a record high and for those who are uninsured or underinsured, it can mean a major hardship. Salus Telehealth has partnered with MedImpact to offer a discount prescription program to help all VideoMedicine patients get more accessible, affordable medication,” says Paula Guy, CEO of Salus Telehealth. “We are very happy to align with MedImpact’s network of pharmacies to bring this phenomenal level of savings to VideoMedicine patients.”



To access VideoMedicine’s network of healthcare providers anytime, anywhere from your phone, tablet or computer, visit http://www.videomedicine.com or simply download the app from iTunes or Google Play. Physicians interested in joining the VideoMedicine platform can learn more and register here.

About Salus Telehealth, Inc.

Salus Telehealth, Inc. is a full-service telehealth company providing expertise in the comprehensive implementation of telemedicine, along with the world’s first direct-to-consumer, free-market physician network, VideoMedicine. Offering a full solution that includes consultation, hardware and software, Salus’ innovation has led to the creation of a simple and easy-to-deploy e-clinical model that brings telemedicine to any market efficiently and cost-effectively. Users can easily invite their personal physicians to use the VideoMedicine platform as well, creating continuity of care with preferred providers. The resulting services and systems add value, improve quality of patient care and reduce costs for clients.

The highly experienced Salus team is available to assess, consult and deploy telemedicine solutions for states, hospitals, Integrated Delivery Networks (IDN), school systems and enterprises, as well as a broad spectrum of payors.

For more information, visit http://www.salustelehealth.com and follow Salus on Twitter.

