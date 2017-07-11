Being able to help other retailers out there with the pains of employee turnover, training and culture by simply using a product like Cambeo, is extremely satisfying and is something the industry desperately needs.

Today Cambeo, an employee performance platform, is announcing that retail industry expert, Calvin Reeder, will be joining the Cambeo team as its new Chief Retail Strategist. In this position, Reeder will provide expert advice and input for Cambeo clients and to help further enhance Cambeo’s product offerings. Reeder boasts an impressive retail resume of more than four decades of retail executive experience working at some of the biggest brands in retail such as Gap, Harry & David, Eddie Bauer and Sundance.

“Having Calvin join our Cambeo team is a big win for us,” said Vaughn Peterson, Cambeo CEO. “His knowledge and contacts within the retail industry has already helped bring in new business and his advice in terms of how we approach prospective clients has been invaluable to our team. His knowledge and experience working with corporate stores, franchises, and HR gives a huge value-add to our clients and team.”

Reeder’s experience first stems from his many years of employment at Gap working up to eventually be a regional manager. From there he served as a Vice President of Stores for Scandia Down Shop, where he directed franchise stores and company owned stores. His success at Scandia soon caught the attention of Eddie Bauer where he served for nine years as a Divisional Vice President growing his region from 58 to 114 stores in less than three years, and was rewarded for best company sales results for multiple years. Reeder, after leaving Eddie Bauer, served as Vice President of Operations at Harry & David where he oversaw sales, marketing and operations for 148 stores and $130m in sales. At Harry & David, Reeder delivered more than $1 million in incremental sales and helped develop the company’s culture of customer service that was recognized in both the Wall Street Journal and Consumer Reports. At Sundance, Reeder was the Vice President of Retail where his responsibilities included real estate, store design, operations and talent.

“Working at Cambeo has already given me the chance to use my experience, and it’s gratifying to back a great product that would have solved so many of my retail challenges,” said Reeder. “Being able to help other retailers out there with the pains of employee turnover, training and culture by simply using a product like Cambeo, is extremely satisfying and is something the industry desperately needs.”

For more information about Cambeo, contact Mike Jensen at mike.jensen(at)cambeo.com.

About Cambeo

Cambeo is an employee performance platform that helps employees focus on work that makes them more productive, makes customers happy, AND makes the company money. The platform provides real time data of store and employee performance and allows retailers to host and track training to improve performance and predict financial results. Cambeo is already seeing significant traction in the retail and franchise industry boasting a client portfolio that includes Apricot Lane Boutiques, Little Caesars, Village Inn, IT’SUGAR, Harley Davidson, Check City and more. For more information, go to http://www.cambeo.com.