"At Huntington, we've always believed that you can do good and do well at the same time."

This summer, Huntington Learning Center celebrates its 40th year as the nation’s leading tutoring and test prep provider for the K-12 market and as a family-owned-and-operated business. Founders Dr. Raymond and Mrs. Eileen Huntington opened the first Huntington Learning Center in June 1977, and today, there are nearly 300 centers across the country. Over the years, Huntington Learning Center has helped millions of students across the country learn the skills and build the confidence and motivation to achieve their potential.

“Our company mission is to give every student the best education possible, and it gives us great pride to do so as a family business helping families,” says Dr. Huntington, chairman and co-founder. “At Huntington, we have always believed we can do good and do well at the same time. Eileen and I started this business because we saw children who needed help. Four decades later we still sincerely believe this is our purpose. People who work here with us know that our mission and vision guide every decision we make as a company. We feel that a mission-based culture is one of the keys to our success and longevity.”

With Dr. Huntington serving at the helm as chairman, Mrs. Huntington as chief executive officer and their daughter, Ms. Anne Huntington, as vice president, the Huntington family is committed to carrying out the Huntington mission for years to come. “There will always be a need to help students,” says Ms. Huntington. “Education provides endless opportunities and we provide the best education possible at our centers with our individualized approach that has 40 years of proven success. Every day, Huntington changes lives and we will continue to fulfill our mission for the next 40-plus years.”

Huntington saw an opportunity to expand through franchising in 1985. By then, Huntington had company-owned centers throughout New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. By 2000, Huntington had grown to 148 franchised locations. The company added 30 new centers in 2016 and plans to open 48 new centers across the country in 2017. Today, Huntington operates 35 company-owned centers.

Huntington has several multi-generational franchisee families who are continuing the gift of entrepreneurship while making a difference:



The Sutcliffe family owns three Huntington Learning Centers in Kenmore, Orchard Park and Williamsville, New York. “It’s hard to believe it’s been 30 years since we opened our first Huntington Learning Center,” says Wayne Sutcliffe, Sr., whose son, Wayne Sutcliffe, Jr., and daughter, Karen Myers now run the centers. Wayne Jr. and Karen each worked in various positions before opening centers of their own.

Sharon Nicoll has been with Huntington Learning Center for over 10 years, holding various center positions before joining the training department where she is a corporate trainer based at Huntington’s main office in Oradell, New Jersey. Sharon’s daughter, Jackie Nicoll, saw her mother’s success over the years. Jackie was a preschool teacher before she joined Huntington, continuing her family’s legacy with Huntington first as an assistant director, then a center director. She became a Huntington franchisee with partners and purchased her first center in Acton, Massachusetts. Soon thereafter, Jackie opened a second center in Nashua, New Hampshire. Jackie says, “Huntington provides the platform for me to truly help a lot of kids, be my own boss and make good money doing it.”

The Schellenberg/Weisinger family opened their first Huntington Learning Center franchise in Weddington, North Carolina, in February 2016. Jewel Weisinger was a school psychologist while her husband, Adam, her father, Bob, and mother, Leila [Schellenberg] had backgrounds in sales and marketing. Within 12 months, the Weddington center doubled its space and Jewel and Adam had a child. “There really is a family atmosphere in our center. We are so lucky to have the community school system’s support for the great work we’re doing.”

As Huntington celebrates its anniversary this year, the company reflects on its successes through the years—like its rankings on Entrepreneur’s 2017 Franchise 500 (no. 63), 2017 Top 50 Franchise (based on franchisee satisfaction) and Top 50 Franchise for Women by Franchise Business Review. “We are accredited by the Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools as well as the Western Association of Schools and Colleges, and we were one of the nation’s first approved supplemental education services providers under No Child Left Behind,” says Mrs. Huntington. “While we received numerous awards and accolades over the past 40 years, our greatest joy is knowing we have helped millions of students gain the skills, confidence and motivation to succeed in and outside of the classroom.”

About Huntington Learning Center

Huntington Learning Center is the nation’s leading tutoring and test prep provider for the K-12 market with locations in 40 states. It was founded in 1977 with the mission to give every student the best education possible, which is what continues to drive every business decision to this day. The company prides itself on personalized attention and proven results with individualized programs taught by certified teachers at accredited centers. Areas of instruction include phonics, reading, writing, vocabulary, math, science, study skills, executive functioning skills, ACT, SAT, PSAT, high school entrance exams, and state and other standardized exams.

To learn more about Huntington Learning Center and stay updated on scheduled events and activities for its 40th anniversary, visit HuntingtonHelps.com. For franchise opportunities, visit HuntingtonFranchise.com.

©2017 Huntington Mark, LLC. Huntington Learning Center®, the three-leaf logo, and 1 800 CAN LEARN® are registered trademarks of Huntington Mark, LLC. Each franchised Huntington Learning Center is operated under a franchise agreement with Huntington Learning Centers, Inc.