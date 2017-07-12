Allgress believes its recognition by Gartner in this Magic Quadrant is further proof that our customers our identifying and remediating risk in less time without the complexity found in other solutions.

Allgress today announced that it had been named a Challenger in Gartner’s June 2017 “Magic Quadrant for IT Risk Management Solutions. Allgress believes its recognition by Gartner in this Magic Quadrant is further proof that our customers our identifying and remediating risk in less time without the complexity found in other solutions.

"We are once again honored to be recognized by Gartner," said Gordon Shevlin, Allgress CEO and Co-Founder. He continued, to say that “we believe our ratings from customers is a further testament to our quick time-to-value and ease of implementation as published in the Gartner peerinsights verified software ratings and reviews from enterprise IT peers.”

“Use a Gartner Magic Quadrant as a first step to understanding the technology providers you might consider for a specific investment opportunity. Keep in mind that focusing on the leaders' quadrant isn't always the best course of action. There are good reasons to consider market challengers. And a niche player may support your needs better than a market leader. It all depends on how the provider aligns with your business goals.” 1

Gartner clients can read the full report here: 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Risk Management Solutions

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Allgress

Allgress is a technology and innovation leader specializing in Governance, Risk and Compliance solutions that enables risk, security, and compliance professionals the ability to cost effectively manage business risk. Allgress solutions enable organizations and their partners to automate the entire risk management lifecycle by bringing together advanced visualization, assessment, remediation, and the integration of data feeds in an integrated solution. Unlike other solutions, Allgress permits customers to derive value in less time without an army of consultants or the complexity found in other solutions. For additional information, please visit us at http://www.allgress.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

