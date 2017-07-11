Grinnell Mutual’s Fairground Facelift Now Accepting Submissions

Our intent is to support the people working to make the fairgrounds better.

Grinnell Mutual is accepting submissions for its 2017 Fairground Facelift promotion, a project that helps local fairgrounds in its writing territories improve their facilities.

The campaign offers five grants totaling $7,000 to county fairgrounds to help make a lasting impact for the fairground and the people who use it.

“We understand the importance of the fairgrounds in local communities as people come together for events and activities,” said Grinnell Mutual Director of Advertising and Community Relations Barb Baker. “The Fairground Facelift is Grinnell Mutual’s way to acknowledge and honor the impact local fairgrounds have and to recognize the need to maintain those facilities.”

Grinnell Mutual will accept project submissions on its Fairground Facelift Promotion page through Tuesday, Aug. 22. Projects must include (or affiliate with) a county fairground and be located in one of the following states: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

“Our intent is to support the people working to make the fairgrounds better,” said Baker. “Their votes on Grinnell Mutual’s Facebook page will decide which projects will receive Fairground Facelift grants.”

Grinnell Mutual will announce 15 finalists and voting opens on Sept. 7. Facebook fans can vote once per day per project. Voting ends Wednesday, Sept. 20, at noon CT. The grand prize winner will receive $3,000 and the additional four winners will earn $1,000 each.

To learn more about the Fairground Facelift, visit Grinnell Mutual’s Fairground Facelift Promotion page.

About Grinnell Mutual

Grinnell Mutual, in business since 1909, is the 114th-largest property casualty insurance company in the United States and the largest primary reinsurer of farm mutual companies in North America. The company provides reinsurance for farm mutual insurance companies as well as property and casualty insurance. Its products are available in 15 states.

###

For more information:

Dan McCue

dan.mccue(at)grinnellmutual.com

641-269-8289