Foodies to Save on Exclusive Thailand Tour with Goway Travel

Thailand is a food-lover's haven, and the streets are the best place to try new flavours. Bangkok’s gourmet cuisine scene is ever expanding, but it’s at ground level at outdoor markets where you’ll find the most authentic flavours and experiences.

While every destination in Southeast Asia has food worth celebrating, no country comes close to the variety and flavour offered in Thailand. In conjunction with the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Goway is offering a savings of $400 on a new independent food-themed trip, Classic Thailand for Foodies. This 11-day tour includes a choice of first class or deluxe accommodations in Bangkok, Chiang Mai and Koh Samui, a mix of private and group touring, domestic airfare, and international airfare on Cathay Pacific from select gateways.

An added bonus for Goway travellers who will be in Bangkok on October 30th or November 2nd is a dinner hosted by American celebrity chef Andy Ricker at one of his favourite local Thai restaurants.

Bangkok’s gourmet cuisine scene is ever expanding, but it’s at ground level at outdoor markets where you’ll find the most authentic flavours and experiences. Up north, in Chiang Mai, you’ll want to sample “khao soy”, a northern delicacy that combines a coconut milk curry sauce with fried chicken and crispy egg noodles. Classic Thailand for Foodies includes walking and tasting tours of Bangkok and Chiang Mai’s best street food and markets, and a full-day cooking class in Chiang Mai. Other guided touring will include cultural treasures such as Bangkok’s top temples, and Doi Suthep, a mountainside temple just outside Chiang Mai. Finally, passengers will fly south to the gorgeous white sands of Koh Samui for rest and relaxation before returning home.

Classic Thailand for Foodies is priced from just US $2399 ex Los Angeles/San Francisco, US $2449 ex New York/Boston/Chicago, or CA $2949 ex Vancouver. Book by October 31st.

Since 1970, Goway has been providing unforgettable travel experiences to Africa, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Central & South America, Idyllic Island destinations and Europe. Today Goway is recognized as one of North America's leading travel companies for individuals, families and groups to select exotic destinations around the globe. Goway has offices in Toronto, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Manila, and Sydney, Australia.

For reservations and information, visit http://www.goway.com, or call 1-800-387-8850.