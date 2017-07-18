International Cannabis Solutions We have recognized that education is and will continue to be paramount in risk management and success, in helping stakeholders in both Cannabis and Healthcare, specifically with pain management and responsible use of cannabis.

In the last decade, the way the world looks at cannabis has changed radically. In the early days of what is often called "medical marijuana", it was almost impossible for patients and even early adapting health professionals to be taken seriously, but with the exponential advancement of research in cannabinoids (cannabis based medicine) things are changing quickly. With ever more patients demanding a voice in how their health issues are managed, and asking that cannabis be included as part of that care; and more medical professionals and researchers reporting excellent results, health care executives everywhere are looking for guidance.

Additionally, the inevitable trajectory of legalization in Canada and many other jurisdictions worldwide is putting added pressure on governments as they look for ways to balance the interests of patients, citizens, industry stakeholders, and public safety.

International Cannabis Solutions (ICS) is a globally recognized firm located in Toronto providing business solutions in Cannabis and Healthcare. The company is paving the way around the world to a "Best in Class" Custom Tailored Education Curriculum and Consultancy in Cannabinoids and Cannabinoid Medicine. ICS is internationally recognized as the Elite Choice for global business solutions in the Cannabis and Healthcare Industries with a Patient First Approach.

Kevin Hall, CEO, says : "We have recognized that education is and will continue to be paramount in risk management and success, in helping stakeholders in both Cannabis and Healthcare, specifically with pain management and responsible use of cannabis. Our international Elite team with nearly 150 years’ experience in education, pain management, pharmacology and more specifically,Cannabinoids, is uniquely positioned to address the Federal Government’s Cannabis Task Force recommendations and needs analysis," he says, speaking of the Canadian move toward full legalization. "We look forward to working with all levels of government on this initiative!," he says.

Rory Tekanoff, Executive Director, Education for International Cannabis Solutions remarked, "In my experience, just a few years ago, physicians who involved themselves in learning about cannabinoids were interested in gaining more knowledge primarily because one or two of their patients had asked them about it, and wanted to be able to discuss it with those patients in an informed manner. Today, with mounting evidence for medicinal uses of Cannabinoids and increasing issues with opioids, physicians are finding more patients are wanting to discuss cannabis as a possible alternative. Now doctors in Canada now have little choice but to educate themselves to be more skilled in their discussions with patients, but more importantly, how, when and where to use cannabinoids with the best medical knowledge and evidence they have."

Bob Forbes, the company's VP and Director of Education, adds “While improvements in pain management since the Declaration of Montreal in 2010 have been made, still so much remains to be done!”.... The Declaration of Montréal was developed during the First International Pain Summit and states "that access to pain management is a fundamental human right."

In addition to working with governments and health care leaders to advance education and understanding, with their investment team is comprised of professionals who have nearly 150 years of combined industry experience, ICS is also "a one stop shop for anything involving cannabis or healthcare solutions and corporate financing."

