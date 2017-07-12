Morae Global Announces Three Key Leadership Team Appointments

Morae Global Together, we will continue to be trailblazers, disrupting the status quo and helping law departments and law firms serve their clients faster, more efficiently and effectively.

Following the recent merger of Clutch Group with Morae Legal to create Morae Global, a legal and compliance powerhouse, Shahzad Bashir, Morae Global’s President and Chief Executive Officer, today announced the promotion of three senior leaders to key positions in the new organization. Varun Mehta has been named President, Market Growth & Strategy; Jeffrey Seymour has been appointed Chief Technology Officer; and Brian Flack has been promoted to Head of Clutch’s Global Delivery.

“One of the biggest assets of Morae Global is the team we’ve assembled. These professionals are the best and brightest in the industry, and I am proud to call them my colleagues,” states Bashir. “Together, we will continue to be trailblazers, disrupting the status quo and helping law departments and law firms serve their clients faster, more efficiently and effectively.”

Varun Mehta, a founding member of Clutch Group, was named to the Morae Global leadership team, assuming responsibilities for Morae’s client engagement, new market development and brand marketing. Mehta has been a trusted advisor to key general counsel and compliance heads and has led workflow overhaul, process re-engineering and cost savings initiatives for the legal departments of dozens of major Fortune 50 corporations. He has managed global regulatory and internal investigations relating to channel relationships, internal fraud, bribery, trading, market abuse and product mis-selling interacting with global regulators including the DOJ, CFTC, SEC, FCA, PRA and the HKMA, to name a few, for several major Fortune 500 corporations.

“Clutch’s mission has always been to leverage process and deep industry expertise and harness the use of technology and analytics to redefine legal and compliance services for the General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer. Now, combined with the wide array of services Morae offers, we will be able to partner with companies and law firms as their trusted end-to-end resource,” says Mehta.

Jeffrey Seymour has been appointed as Morae’s Chief Technology Officer and will oversee Morae’s ongoing investment in delivering innovative technology solutions. Seymour brings 25 years of experience in discovery, information governance and software development to this role. He has helped law departments around the world craft and execute technology-driven strategies to mitigate legal and regulatory risk and contain cost. Prior to working at Morae, Seymour was the national leader of Deloitte’s Discovery practice and Managing Director of Huron Legal in its eDiscovery/Digital Evidence practice.

“Companies are taking ownership of information governance and analytics in order to drive better outcomes and proactively simplify discovery downstream. My mission at Morae Global is to accelerate the design, adoption and operation of such programs both internally and externally. The time has come for the legal function to leverage mainstream technological advances and perform more like the business constituencies it serves, by better managing the creation, use and disposition of information,” Seymour states.

Brian Flack has been promoted to Head of Clutch’s Global Delivery, responsible for seamless implementation of Morae Global’s information and discovery management solutions and ongoing client satisfaction. Prior to joining Clutch Group, Flack was the Senior Counsel and Global Practice Head of the Litigation and Investigations practice at CPA Global, a legal services outsourcing company. He also served as a Partner at Venable LLP in Washington, D.C., for over nine years where he worked extensively on all aspects of white-collar criminal defense and enforcement-related litigation, including representing corporations and individuals in grand jury investigations, managing parallel criminal and civil proceedings, going to trial and advising on compliance issues.

“My extensive litigation experience has allowed me to advise many organizations facing unique challenges. At Clutch, we have been able to leverage technology to meet today’s case management demands,” says Flack. “I’m excited to join forces with Morae and to put the collective skills, talents and expertise of the Morae Global team to work for companies around the world.”

Morae Global Corporation provides end-to-end legal and compliance solutions to General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officers around the world. Morae’s team of experts is comprised of some of the most seasoned and knowledgeable professionals in the legal industry. The firm’s mission is to help law departments and law firms operate in the most effective and efficient manner by providing end-to-end solutions to fulfill all needs – focusing on people and technology, supported by process, guided by strategy and measured by data using analytics. Core service lines include Clutch Information Management, eDiscovery and Managed Review, Law Department Management Consulting and eLEXir On-Demand Legal Services. Morae Global has offices throughout the United States, including in Houston, Chicago, New York and Washington, D.C., and internationally in London, Bangalore, Zurich and Hong Kong.

