PAINWeek®—the largest US pain conference for frontline practitioners—is celebrating its 11th annual meeting. “Are You Now... Or Have You Ever Been? Saving Pain Medicine from Zealotry” will be copresented by Dr. Michael Schatman and Dr. Stephen Ziegler. This panel discussion will provide prescribers with strategies that may effect change and improve the lives of patients. Dr. Ziegler commented, “There are two competing crises in the United States, undertreated pain and the abuse of legal and illegal substances. Since treating pain and preventing abuse are not zero-sum games, attendees at PAINWeek can learn about the newest methods to treat pain, improve patient care, and finding common ground among both the pain and substance abuse communities—all without having to wrestle their opponent.” Stephen Ziegler, PhD, JD, is an Associate Professor of Public Policy at Indiana University—Purdue University, in Fort Wayne. Copresenter Michael Schatman, PhD, is Adjunct Clinical Assistant Professor at Tufts University School of Medicine Department of Public Health & Community Medicine in Boston, Massachusetts.

Convening at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas September 5-9, PAINWeek 2017 expects to welcome over 2300 physicians, nurses, pharmacists, and other healthcare professionals for a comprehensive program of course offerings, satellite events, and exhibits. Additionally, over 100 exhibitors will be participating at the Exhibit Hall, commencing with the traditional Welcome Reception on Wednesday evening.

Peruse the Schedule at a Glance, available at painweek.org/schedule, for a comprehensive overview of tracks and courses. As at prior PAINWeek conferences, the 2017 curriculum will feature a wealth of course concentrations, including behavioral pain management, health coaching, interventional pain management, master classes, medical/legal, neurology, palliative care, pharmacotherapy, physical therapy, as well as special interest sessions such as As You Like It: The Business of Pain Medicine; The Outer Limits: Analgesics of the Future; and How to Develop a Multidisciplinary Pain Program in a Nonacademic Setting.

The PAINWeek curriculum now encompasses over 120 CE/CME course hours, enabling attendees to earn up to 35.5 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits.

A registration discount is available until the end of this month. For more information or to register, visit http://www.painweek.org.

